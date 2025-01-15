Man videotaped harassing elephant is relentlessly flogged online

An unidentified man is seen in a video from India harassing an elephant while onlookers screamed and hollered in apparent disapproval.

Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service posted the video on X where commenters were relentless in their harsh criticism, calling for the man to be arrested.

“Maybe you are young and you can outrun the elephants,” Kaswan wrote on X. “But these irritated animals don’t behave peacefully if they see other humans for next few days. Don’t irritate wild animals for your fun.”

“Elephants are highly intelligent and social animals, and their interactions with humans can significantly influence their behavior,” Kaswan continued on X. “Harassment or irritation by humans can lead to several behavioral changes in elephants in the subsequent days.”

Understandably, the public was not happy with the man’s abhorrent behavior. Among the comments on X:

“He should be arrested for this. How is this even allowed here?”

“Atrocious behavior. Why should this man not be identified, publicly shamed and arrested?”

“This guy should be arrested as soon as possible.”

“Please tag forest police and treat him as an offender.”

“Can you punish this man? If you can, please do that.”

“Harassing elephants endangers both animals and humans by disrupting their natural behavior and increasing conflict. It’s crucial to respect wildlife, maintain distance, and raise awareness to prevent such behavior. Strict actions should be taken against those who cause harm.”

“Should be taught a lesson. Someone needs to take action. The elephant had better thought process and understanding.”

“He is an absolute idiot, and should be punished.”

Photo courtesy of Parveen Kaswan.

