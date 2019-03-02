The 47th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race begins in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday, but the 1,600 kilometre race to Nome will look slightly different than in years past.

Fifty-two mushers — 17 women and 35 men — are set to compete this year, the fewest since 1989. And they will be starting with a maximum of 14 dogs, down from last year's limit of 16.

Among the competitors will be two Yukoners: Marcelle Fressineau with bib 27 and Ed Hopkins with bib 33.

This will be Fressineau's fourth and final time competing in the Iditarod. She says at 65 years old and with the costs of competing, she would have to keep working until she is 80 to continue racing.

Veteran Yukon musher, Iditarod rookie

While Hopkins is a veteran of the Yukon Quest, having completed the race 10 times, this will be his first time competing in the Iditarod.

"I've been holding out for a long time," he said ahead of the race. "I think it's something I probably should do while I still can."

But the Alaskan trail won't be foreign to Hopkins. He's worked as a handler for his wife Michelle Phillips, who has completed the Iditarod nine times, and he's also volunteered along the trail.

"I'm kind of excited to get out there," he said, adding he hasn't felt any pre-race jitters.

Reuters/Mark Meyer More

Hopkins said the trail this year might be slow going, as there's lots of snow, and he's also heard moose have been moving toward the flatter hard-packed areas.

"I'm going to be bringing an air horn along with me," he laughed.

The dog team joining Hopkins on the Iditarod trail will include nine of the dogs that competed with Phillips in the 2019 Yukon Quest, where she finished in fourth place.

Hopkins said his dog team will be "a nice crew" with "a good mix of power and speed." It includes six leader dogs, with his favourite being Dragon.

"She's my little black fur ball of a dog."

What else is new?

Along with fewer dogs and mushers along the trail, this year's Iditarod has other new rules in place, along with a new board.

One of the biggest changes is if a dog dies during the race, a musher will now have to voluntarily scratch or be withdrawn from the race unless it's determined the death was due to an "unpreventable hazard."

Hopkins and Fressineau both said they're happy with the new rule.

"I think that's the honourable thing to do," Hopkins said.

Philippe Morin/CBC More

Story continues