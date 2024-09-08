Idris Elba joins Starmer to launch new anti-knife crime coalition

Hollywood actor Idris Elba will join the Prime Minister in Downing Street to launch a new effort to tackle knife crime.

Elba, an anti-knife crime campaigner, will join Sir Keir Starmer on Monday morning as he launches the coalition which aims to stop young people from being dragged into violent gangs.

The coalition will bring together campaign groups, families of people who have lost their lives to knife crime, and young people who have been affected by it – as well as Elba and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Technology companies, sporting organisations, the health service, and the police are also involved in what is expected to the first annual knife crime summit.

The King and Idris Elba attending an event for The King’s Trust to discuss youth opportunity (Yui Mok/PA)

The coalition will work with experts to develop an understanding of what causes young people to be dragged into knife crime.

“We need to tackle the root causes of knife crime, not just the symptoms,” said Elba.

He added: “The coalition is a positive step toward rehabilitating our communities from the inside out.”

The Prime Minister is expected to share how personal the task is for him, drawing from his legal career.

Ahead of the gathering, Sir Keir said: “As director of public prosecutions, I saw first hand the devastating impact that knife crime has on young people and their families. This is a national crisis that we will tackle head on.

“We will take this moment to come together as a country – politicians, families of victims, young people themselves, community leaders and tech companies – to halve knife crime and take back our streets.”

Ministers have already taken steps to ban so-called ninja swords, and plan to strengthen the laws around the online sales of knives.

Commander Stephen Clayman, the national policing lead for knife crime, has been tasked with leading a rapid review to understand how these weapons are sold online and delivered to under 18s, and to close loopholes in the law.

He will report back to the Home Secretary by the end of the year.

Ms Cooper said: “Getting weapons off our streets and making sure there are tough and clear consequences for violence are vital.

“And we also need to prevent young people heading down this path – that means offering young people more hope, more opportunities.”

Today’s announcement is the first step in the Government’s 10-year plan to tackle knife crime, which will be central to its mission to keep our streets safe.