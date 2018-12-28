Iggy Azalea Speaks Out About Backup Dancer Who Suffered a Seizure After Collapsing on Stage

Fans of Iggy Azalea were left stunned Thursday night when one of her backup dancers suffered a seizure on stage during her concert.

While performing her song “Black Widow” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of her three backup dancers suddenly collapsed.

Though Azalea, 28, called a medic, fans were shocked when she continued on with the show. A number of fans recorded the incident as many questioned why the star chose to finish out the concert.

Shortly after the moment went viral, Azalea gave an update on the dancer’s condition and defended her decision to continue performing.

One of Iggy Azalea’s backup dancers passed out during her performance of 'Black Widow' in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/R8rEZFBkO8 — Azalean Source (@Azalean_Source) December 27, 2018

“Hey guys, just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!” Azalea wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“The lights & heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle,” she continued. “And it may sound harsh but; you keep singing until music stops & ask for a medic which is what I did. We are all really shaken up by what happened & just thankful she is okay.”

The rapper also encouraged her fans to not turn the incident into a joke. “I know it’s easy to make memes of someone ‘passed out’ but someone having a seizure isn’t funny, it’s really scary! So I hope my fans do not repost some of the memes I’m seeing about my dancer,” she said.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Cancels Second Tour in Three Years: ‘The Choice Was Out of My Hands’

The incident comes over a month after Azalea was involved in an altercation with 15-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie, whom she has been feuding with for some time.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Cancels Second Tour in Three Years: ‘The Choice Was Out of My Hands’

According to Azalea, Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli), known for her viral appearance on Dr. Phil and her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase — threw a drink on Azalea at the party, soaking half of her blonde locks.

Iggy Azalea More

Story continues