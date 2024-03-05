Ignace group learns about nuclear power

A contingent of Ignace residents and council members have returned from the Canadian Nuclear Association National Conference in Ottawa with knowledge to apply to their deep geological repository willingness discussions. The group met with industry officials and networked with other communities, First Nations and government stakeholders to learn about nuclear power. More than 1,200 delegates from around the world attended. Ignace Mayor Kim Baigrie called the event "astronomical" and was amazed at the turnout. She said they networked with First Nations and other community leaders, including South Bruce, Ont. "We have to make sure that our community members and our ad-hoc willingness committee are well informed," Baigrie said. Jake Pastore, president of Summit PCG, who is assisting the town with inquiries about nuclear waste management, said there was much excitement about the investment potential for nuclear energy in Canada and how the country is leading the way. "They talked about storage of spent nuclear fuel and we are in that cycle," Pastore said. "They talked about Ignace and they actually recognized Ignace at the conference alongside the other communities including First Nations from Wabigoon Lake and near South Bruce." South Bruce is one of two potential options being considered for a deep geological repository to store used nuclear fuel. The other proposed site involves the Township of Ignace, which is undergoing its own willingness procedure. During the conference, Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's minister of energy and natural resources, announced an investment of $50 million in federal funding to Bruce Power for new generating opportunities. Pastore said they learned about the small nuclear reactors that will be brought into Bruce Power. "We're very much at the tip of the iceberg for nuclear power," he said, adding the way that governments are putting investments into clean fuel is stirring excitement about the process moving forward throughout the country. Last week, Chief Russel Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation said his community is opposed to a repository site in Northwestern Ontario. Pastore said the Township of Ignace is tasked to use their willingness process to decide whether or not to be a host site for a repository for nuclear waste. "As for the other First Nations around us, we respect their decision, their views and opinions on this. But that is really . . . the responsibility of the federal government and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO)," he said, adding that won't impact their decision. He noted that once a decision is made, it is registered and goes into the hands of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, which before the end of the year, will make their decision.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal