Ignace library gets high-tech play table

IGNACE – A new interactive Play Touch Table is a big hit with families visiting the Ignace Public Library, according to the library’s chief executive officer.

“The people love it, the kids love it,” Sue Gagné said Thursday.

“I know in our library it is a real asset and a real enjoyment for families, and that's what we're here for,” she said.

“It's a community thing. It's something different at the library, because we're not only books.”

The high-tech addition, purchased with money from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, arrived in March from After-Mouse.com.

Gagné said the table device has a menu of 14 interactive games, including curling and tic tac toe, for its 32-inch screen.

It allows users to engage in educational games and has an anti-glare, anti-viral surface.

"We are so excited to have our library be the recipient of this awesome technology for all ages that engages and interacts up to four players at any given time,” said Gagné.

“This new addition is very intuitive and enjoyable as we've seen not only children playing, but parents and their children playing together, enjoying quality time while continuing to learn and participate in their child’s development.”

She said the table is “a very valuable asset added to our existing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) devices and toys. We are very fortunate and thankful to all those who played a role in securing this amazing piece of technology equipment for the Ignace Public Library.”

Purchase of the table for about $10,000 including delivery and installation was possible through the Community Well-Being Fund created for Ignace by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, which is considering a site near the township for a proposed underground repository for nuclear waste.

The table was purchased in lieu of a 3D printer, which Gagné said the library hopes to buy this year with Community Well-Being Fund money once an appropriate space is prepared for it.

Open Wednesday through Saturday, the library offers a range of services including internet access, photocopying and seasonal programs for children in addition to book lending.

