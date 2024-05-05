'Igniting their interest': Girls in sports legacy event allows youth to sample sports
Female athletes ages 9-12 got to try a bit of everything, from volleyball to golf to flag football at the Buffalo Bills AdPro Training House on Northland Avenue.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team had a decision to make. The Maple Leafs head coach watched his players put in a terrible Game 4 performance on home ice against the Boston Bruins — one that left them sitting in a 3-1 series hole against an opponent seemingly on cruise control to the second round of the Stanley Cup tournament. The disastrous showing last Saturday also included star Toronto forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander bickering on the bench, and brought ugly narrative
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
BOSTON — Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Toronto was also minus a big piece that helped the club climb out of a 3-1 hole to force the do-or-die tilt — goaltender Joseph Woll was nowhere to be found when the teams headed out for warmups at TD Garden. The Leafs announced as the players were hitting the ice that the 25-year-old suffered an undisclosed injury in their Game 6 victory. Woll was outstanding in allowing tw
The second round of the NHL playoffs will feature an all-Canadian matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver advanced with a late 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2. Edmonton ousted the L.A. Kings from the first round for the third year in a row on Wednesday. The Canucks and Oilers have not met in the playoffs since 1992 when Edmonton won the second-round series in six games. Vancouver won all four r
Three-time U.S. Olympian Emma Coburn says her “dream of Paris is over” after breaking her ankle at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai and undergoing surgery. Coburn, who won a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, will now miss the U.S. track trials for the Paris Olympics. “The dream of Paris is over,” the 33-year-old Coburn wrote on her Instagram account on Thursday.
English teenager Kris Kim stunned the golfing world on his PGA Tour debut, as he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour in nine years – and the youngest ever at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, surpassing the record previously set by Jordan Spieth in 2010.
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto has now won two straight — including Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 — after falling behind their Original Six rival 3-1 to force a winner-take-all finale Saturday in Boston. Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who also blew a 3-1 lead against the Florida P
Former NBA player Darius Morris, who started a playoff game for the Los Angeles Lakers and played for four other NBA teams, has died at 33. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Morris also played for the University of Michigan from 2009-2011 and is one of five players in school history to …
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins fired assistant coach Todd Reirden on Friday, just over two weeks after the organization missed out on the playoffs for a second straight season. Reirden was in charge of Pittsburgh's power play. The Penguins struggled while on the man advantage all season despite having a star-studded unit that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. Pittsburgh converted on just 15% of its power play opportunities, 30th in the 32-team NHL.