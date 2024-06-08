Ignore the Left-wing townies, Sir Keir, and leave the shooting industry alone

Pity the poor wretch. Tramping through the undergrowth, tripping over brambles, his face being scratched by thorns and, what’s worse, he’s sweating.

The gamekeeper struggles during the summer months. Like a husky, he’s bred for the cold; raised to cover his legs in tweed, to wear sturdy boots – which he might, just might, remove to watch television – to be clad in waterproof trousers, to wear a thick coat and a hardy cap.

There is no summer uniform. As the nettles and thorny bushes burst with growth, the keeper doesn’t mooch about in shorts and flip-flops. The garb is the same in June as January; they just wear less of it. And that means more scratches and cuts and, under the tweed cap, a sweating brow.

And while they’re out there checking the hedgerows, fixing pens, strimming furiously and inspecting the trees, there’s a greater burden on his mind. It’s Sir Keir Starmer, his buddy Angela, that Lammy bloke and the rest of the motley crew who look like taking over on July 5.

In the coming weeks, as the keepers get busy taking pheasants to wood – moving the young poults from the rearing fields to the pens set deep among the dense trees of the forest – might their rather eccentric activities have a sword of doom poised over them?

Those dripping brows might be due to both the heat and nervousness. It is accepted lore that Left-wing governments tend to be more city than rural focused; the idea being that ideological socialists sitting around a kitchen table of north London are prone to meddle with the activities of rural folk with whom they have no empathy.

And indeed, when viewed from that prism, shooting can be seen as arcane, unnecessary and cruel.

Boys from the city trundle down to the country and have a rowdy dinner. The next morning, dressed as Edwardian squires in plus-fours and ties, they spend the day blasting at birds they have no intention of eating – animals raised for nothing but the pleasure gained in killing them – before greasing the palm of the keeper at the end of the day (cursing that they had to stop at a service station en route to get some wretched cash). Then they repair to their hostelry, have another rollicking dinner, before making a hasty retreat to the city.

With that image in their minds, cemented by almost every representation of shooting in popular culture, be it Midsomer Murders or Saltburn, the Left-wing townie urges their socialist representatives to clamp down on this heinous activity.

And thus the keepers’ representatives have been rattling the game bird cage these past days. Tim Bonner, the head of the Countryside Alliance, says that his organisation has “serious concerns about how a Labour government in Westminster would deal with the issue [of shooting]”. He adds: “We also have concerns about firearms licensing and the position a Labour government might take on that.”

The latter being a policy that a Labour government might introduce, called a “full cost recovery” for firearms licencing, the reason cited being that the current price of a shotgun certificate – £79.50 or £49 for a renewal – doesn’t touch the actual cost of administering and policing activities related to the ownership of firearms. One report suggests that such a move could raise £14.6 million.

Take stock: the wider contribution of shooting to the economy is calculated at £9.3 billion - Peter Dench/Getty

Bonner is acting more on a hunch than specific policy – although the imminent Labour manifesto may shed light on this. Because Labour has said that it will not ban pheasant and partridge shooting and won’t follow the Welsh government, which has introduced measures to limit shooting on public land and limit the release of game birds – which Bonner calls a “shooting ban by the back door”.

Labour needs the rural vote – not that everyone who lives in the countryside cradles a shotgun and applauds the hunt. A Labour spokesman told The Telegraph that “Keir Starmer’s changed Labour Party has a long-term, serious plan to give our rural communities their future back.” Although, as with all their “plans” (save their private schools VAT raid), there is scant detail.

But they would do well to ignore their urban fieldsport antis, because figures just published – in the most comprehensive study of the shooting industry in a decade, no less – found that shooting contributes £3.3 billion to the economy. If you include indirect contributions, that figure rises to £9.3 billion.

Jobs and money are what we need right now and the Value of Shooting report cites 67,000 full-time jobs created by shooting. When the numbers look like that, it’s best to stick your objections to shooting where the sun don’t shine.

And the numbers prove what anyone who actually understands shooting appreciates, that it is deeply connected to both the wellbeing of people in the countryside and the landscape.

There are the full-time jobs for the gamekeepers, beaters and loaders, who rely on the tips, and the pickers-up with their dogs, who literally live off shooting during the season. There are the businesses that rear the poults, those that are involved in making the shotguns and cartridges, the retailers that sell the firearms and essential accoutrements: the wellies, socks, shirts, coats and hats.

Then there is the hospitality industry that depends on it: the hotels, pubs, lodges, the chefs, waiting staff, cleaners and the taxi drivers who ferry the guns (those who shoot) from the train.

That amounts to large communities of people, across the country, whose lives are entwined with the sport, many of whom benefit from both the interaction with people – the related socialising – and the good effects that come from all that fresh air.

And the land benefits, too. For every keeper, there is also a conservationist. Grouse moor management preserves heather habitats and peatland; the ironic truth is that the mission to shoot a grouse involves its preservation, its wellbeing. Those involved in shooting control pests and predators and, as a report by the market data firm Cognisense asserts, “where shooting takes place, there is likely to be a more biodiverse countryside”.

If you eat game – and you should eat game (if you eat factory-farmed chicken and criticise the rearing of game birds, you’re a muppet) – your taste buds will benefit, especially if (following Tom Godber-Ford Moore AKA the Game Chef) you soak the breast of a pheasant in a milk brine, dip it in breadcrumbs, fry and cover it in a mountain of parmesan.

If Labour wants to rule for a decade, then it would do well to nurture, not nanny, this country. And if a traditional sport which gives so much pleasure to so many is busily making millions and employing people, then the next government would do well to ignore it, to tackle actual problems and allow the shooty types to mind their own business.