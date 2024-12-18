Igor Kirillov: Uzbek citizen detained for killing Russian general in Moscow bomb attack, say officials

An Uzbek citizen has been detained over the killing of senior Russian general Igor Kirillov, Russian investigators announced on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Kirillov, head of the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence Forces, was killed by an explosive hidden inside a e-scooter outside an apartment on Moscow’s Ryazansky Prospekt on Tuesday morning.

Ukrainian security sources have claimed responsibility for the explosion, with one saying he was a “legitimate target” due to his actions in Russia’s invasion of the country.

Russian politicians have vowed revenge over the killing, which came a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged Kirillov in absentia over the alleged use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine.

The Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) said on Wednesday the detained 29-year-old was "suspected of committing a terrorist attack".

Investigators work at the place where Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces was killed (AP) (AP)

A statement claimed that during "interrogation he explained that he was recruited by the Ukrainian special services".

It alleges that the suspect was recruited under the promise of $100,000 and permission to move to the EU for carrying out the explosion,

It states that the detained man took instructions from Ukrainian intelligence to rent a car in Moscow to monitor Kirillov’s apartment, before placing the explosive on a scooter parked at the entrance to the building.

He is then alleged to have installed a camera livestreaming the flat’s entrance to handlers in Dnipro, before detonating the device when Kirillov emerged from the house.

The blast is said to have had the power equivalent of roughly 300g of TNT, Russian state media said.

Footage of the explosion from a nearby car appeared to show the general and his assistant leaving an apartment just moments before.

As they stood on the pavement, the bomb detonated in a flash of bright light, shattering the glass of nearby windows.

The scene of the explosion (REUTERS)

The UK in October sanctioned Kirillov and the nuclear protection forces for using riot control agents and over alleged use of toxic choking agent chloropicrin to secure battlefield gains.

Kirillov’s assets were frozen and he was subject to a travel ban, with the Foreign Office describing him as a "significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation".

The sanctions named him as being “responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting prohibited activity related to chemical weapons” as the head of the military unit “which has been involved in the transfer and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.”

The 54-year-old had also been sanctioned by Canada, New Zealand and Ukraine over his role in Russia’s invasion, which began in February 2022.

Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defence troops, known as RKhBZ, are special forces who operate under conditions of radioactive, chemical and biological contamination.