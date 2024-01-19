Iguanas falling from the trees in Florida is possible this weekend.
Expect a snowy commute across portions of southern Ontario on Friday morning, followed by a renewed risk for lake-effect snow into the weekend
While Orchard Park, N.Y., the home of the Bills, was battered with snow throughout the week, the weather should improve for the Chiefs' playoff game.
Drivers in B.C.'s Interior are being reminded to drive to the conditions after snow clearing equipment was involved in two separate highway collisions.Argo Roads, which provides highway clearing service for several regions of the province, posted on the social media platform X that an accident was caused Tuesday when a truck attempted to pass a snowplow on the Coquihalla."This is a serious no-no," wrote Argo Roads.Also Tuesday, there was a there was a collision between a logging truck and a snow
VANCOUVER — The winter storm that blanketed southern British Columbia with snow Wednesday meant a day off work or school for some, but it had much harsher implications for those without a home. Nicole Mucci, spokeswoman for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver, said it was struggling to keep up with demand for warm clothes and shelter spaces. "Cold weather like this certainly can highlight the inequities that our community members are facing and face every single day," she said. Heavy snow in M
Teslas were left abandoned by US drivers after charging stations struggled to cope with the arctic weather sweeping across swaths of the country.
Gaia, a deadly black-footed cat, was born in Glen Rose, Texas in October 2023. She has been brought to Utah's Hogle Zoo for breeding purposes.
Alligator superpowers are real.
VANCOUVER — Another blast of winter weather hit southern British Columbia Thursday, a day after Vancouver saw its snowiest day in almost three decades, with schools shut for a second day and freezing rain on the way. The fresh pummeling in B.C. came as Environment Canada issued warnings and advisories across the country, with snow squalls in Newfoundland and extreme cold in parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies. In B.C., forecasters said "a prolonged period of freezing rain" was due in the F
“Worth every freezing moment for a once in a lifetime wildlife sighting.”
A Dartmouth family is helping make a Baltimore oriole's winter in Nova Scotia a little more bearable.Emma Barss and her family first noticed the bright orange and black bird, which she has named Apricot, at their bird feeder in mid-November. While it's not unusual to see this kind of bird in Nova Scotia during the warmer months, it's rare after the weather turns colder."I have been birding quite seriously over the last year, so I am familiar with the birds that are frequent here in Nova Scotia a
(Bloomberg) -- There’s plenty of money to be made by investing in the green energy transition, and financial professionals who say otherwise aren’t paying attention to the facts, according to Brookfield Asset Management Chair Mark Carney.Most Read from BloombergBlinken’s Return From Davos Was Delayed After Plane Broke DownApple to Sell Watches Without Oxygen Feature After Legal SetbackSingapore Minister Quits After Biggest Graft Case Since 1986Dimon Says China Risk-Reward Equation Has ‘Changed D
Fire ants, an invasive species described as “tiny killers,” have been “taking advantage” of recent wild weather in northeast Australia, forming rafts to move to new areas using the water currents, a national NGO has warned.Footage taken by a farmer in the northern Gold Coast shows multiple mounds of ants floating along the water in raft-like formations.“The recent heavy rainfall and wild weather in the region could accelerate the spread of fire ants, one of the world’s worst invasive species,” said Reece Pianta with the Invasive Species Council.“Fire ants are more active before or after rainfall and can form large floating rafts which move with water currents to establish footholds in new areas,” he said.The council issued a warning to residents in southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales to be on the alert for the ants after heavy rainfall and wild weather in the region.According to the council, the ants, native to South America, “can be lethal to humans” and “can damage electrical and agricultural equipment, sting people, pets and livestock, kill native plants and animals, and damage ecosystems beyond repair.” Credit: Invasive Species Council via Storyful
Researchers found the six-eyed creatures in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a new study.
Stay prepared for travel issues and potential power outages into Friday as additional snow and freezing rain arrive on B.C.’s South Coast
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by the state's Republican governor to block a landmark climate ruling that said regulators must consider the effects of greenhouse gas emissions when issuing permits for fossil fuel development. Justices, in a 5-2 Tuesday decision, declined the request from Gov. Greg Gianforte and three state agencies to block the August ruling from District Court Judge Kathy Seeley while an appeal by the state is pending before the high court.
A magnificent spectacle of nature was witnessed at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado earlier this week.
The vaquita (Phocoena sinus) is a critically endangered marine mammal in the porpoise family.
The Toronto Transit Commission says it sees a spike in the number of people seeking shelter in stations when the weather turns cold, as the city continues to face capacity challenges at its shelters and warming centres. Spokesman Stuart Green says TTC staff observe between 30 and 60 unhoused people per day in transit stations during cold weather months, compared to eight to 10 the rest of the year. He says these figures are estimates based on current and historical data. The City of Toronto has
April McLaughlin is facing felony charges related to animal cruelty after dozens of animals were rescued from her Chandler property last year.