Il est Francais raid is throwback to Doumen

Il Est Francais limbers up on the home gallops before his assignment at Kempton

For those of us who are nostalgic, there will be shades of the late Eighties/Nineties when Il Est Francais lines up for the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

Trainers Tom and Noel George, father and son, hatched an Anglo-French strategy for their training operations three years ago, and the appearance of their superstar this afternoon is the end of the beginning of their inspired plan.

It is also a throwback to the years when Francois Doumen crossed the Channel and walloped us in the King George with Nupsala, closely followed by The Fellow twice, Algan and First Gold.

It is not hard to see why Tom George looked across the Channel for his boy’s future as far back as 2000. There were, however, two major flies in the ointment. First, Noel had to learn to speak fluent French – the first subject he gave up on in school. Secondly, he had to pass the very exacting French trainers’ exams. Like most candidates, it took him a couple of goes to navigate that hurdle.

A cursory glance at the levels of prize money shows why the Georges have made a shrewd call. The total prize money on offer at Haydock on Betfair Chase day, which is one of the most important 3m Grade One chases of the season in Britain, was approximately £515,000.

But a day later at Auteuil, in Paris, on a card that featured a not-particularly significant Grade One hurdle race, the total prize money was £940,000. So it is not hard to see why we do not see that many French-trained horses running over here.

Even the Cheltenham Gold Cup struggles to compete. Its total purse last year was £610,000 compared to £795,000 up for grabs in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

Going over to France to ply one’s trade and effectively eat their lunch is not easy and it should not be assumed that any old Brit can survive there.

Reveley the perfect jockey to help Il Est Francais adapt to English fences

The French can be a difficult bunch, but if you learn to speak their language fluently, drink a bottle of Calvados and admire Limousin cattle, they can also be very helpful.

Noel has also found a great ally in James Reveley, Il Est Francais’s jockey.

Reveley is the most successful English National Hunt jockey currently riding, having been champion in France three times. He has also passed the trainers’ exams, which shows he has brains as well as talent in the saddle. He is the perfect jockey for the job of helping Il Est Francais adapt to English fences.

There are three good reasons to believe he will be electric. First, I have seen the videos of him schooling over English fences in France. And he looked very slick and quick away from them.

Secondly, his half-brother Un Beau Matin won a steeplechase in his day at Punchestown, having started off in France. Thirdly, the great Doumen himself, who has a horse in training with Noel, believes he is bringing the right horse to Kempton. So if that is not a vote of confidence, I do not know what is.

“I worked with Francois when he had a lot of good horses,” Tom George recalls. “But not all of them were suitable to bring over to England.”

Today will be only the third time that Il Est Francais, who is still only five, has run over fences. Naturally his connections are cautious about what his next immediate target will be.

That will presumably be partly decided by his shrewd part-owner, Richard Kelvin-Hughes, who has had a lot of good horses in training in this country but has clearly seen the merit in this endeavour.

One would have thought that there would be a good chance that Kelvin-Hughes would like to see him run at the Cheltenham Festival before he resumes his career in France.

The Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris beckons in May if the plan stays together. If that is a possibility, then why not take on the Gold Cup in March rather than the Brown Advisory?

That might sound a bit bold, but Mark Bradstock’s Coneygree pulled off the same mission as a novice in 2015, so why not?

