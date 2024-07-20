Who Is Ilana Glazer's Husband? All About David Rooklin

Ilana Glazer and her husband, David Rooklin, wed in 2017

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin in 2023

Ilana Glazer can always count on the support of her husband, David Rooklin.

The Broad City star first met Rooklin, a scientist, in New York City’s Washington Square Park in 2012, she shared during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“We just made eyes and we were like 'damn,' ” she revealed.

They later married in February 2017, and shared they were expecting their first child in March 2021. The arrival of their daughter, whose name has not been publicly revealed, was announced in July 2021.

Although the couple typically keep their relationship private, Glazer has shared quick anecdotes about Rooklin, including how they met and a glimpse of their parenthood journey.

So who is Ilana Glazer’s husband? Here’s everything to know about David Rooklin and his relationship with the comedian.

He’s a technology CEO

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin in 2019

Rooklin graduated from Oberlin College with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 2002 and went on to receive his Ph.D. in computational biology from New York University in 2012.

In October 2017, he co-founded Redesign Science, where he leads “a world class team of scientists, engineers, and drug developers creating a new paradigm for drug discovery driven by molecular simulation,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Our fundamental insight is that the complex equilibria of protein systems can be characterized through mixed simulation modes to reveal novel drug sites that are invisible to traditional static protein structure analysis," Rooklin stated in a press release after the company completed a round of $15 million in financing in 2021.

He and Glazer have been together since 2012

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin in 2023

During a June 2017 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Glazer shared with the hosts that they’ve “been together for five years this month.”

In a 2014 profile of the comedian and her Broad City costar Abbi Jacobson published in The New Yorker, Rooklin was mentioned as being Glazer’s boyfriend. At the time, the scientist was doing “postdoctoral work in molecular modeling at N.Y.U.”

Rooklin spoke to the outlet about what it meant to watch Glazer and Jacobson perform.

“By going to see their live shows over the years, I’ve gotten an idea of the core facet of their movement," he shared. “If you remove the divide between performer and audience, you have something else. It’s like a collaboration.”

He and Glazer married in 2017

Santiago Felipe/Getty Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin in 2022

Glazer and Rooklin wed in February 2017, with the pair exchanging wedding vows at a private City Hall ceremony, per Metro.

The following month, the news broke when comedian Phoebe Robinson posted a photo of the two on Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds.

“Belated congrats to these beautiful [babies] on getting hitched,” she captioned a black-and-white picture. “Love you hard and deep. You’re truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me.”

Shortly after, Glazer confirmed her relationship development. "We got married," she wrote on Instagram.

He shares a daughter with Glazer

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin attend the premiere of "False Positive" during the 2021 Tribeca Festival on June 17, 2021.

Glazer and Rooklin announced the arrival of their daughter in July 2021.

The actress shared a photo of herself nursing her newborn on Instagram, writing, “been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?”

The new father seemingly shared the news on his own Instagram account when he posted a hand-drawn "quick sketch of new mom and 🌹🐣."

The parents have chosen not to share their daughter’s name or face, but Glazer has occasionally opened up about her experience with motherhood.

In a video for PEOPLE and Parents magazine in June 2022, the comedian shared that being a mom has been “mind-blowing” so far.

"I'm looking at [my daughter] and I'm like, 'Woah, dude.' And how she's growing and learning every day and how it makes me realize that I'm growing and learning every day — OK, not at the rate at which a baby does — but still, just our unfolding."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.