Ilhan Omar clinches victory in closely watched primary after two losses for the progressive 'Squad'

WASHINGTON – Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., beat back a more moderate challenger on Tuesday, capping off a series of primaries facing the progressive “Squad” that has been the target of millions of dollars from pro-Israel groups.

Omar, a third-term lawmaker, won out against Don Samuels, former Minneapolis City Council member. She is expected to win reelection in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which is solidly blue.

Samuels narrowly lost to Omar by just over 2,400 votes in what was a closer-than-expected primary challenge in 2022. United Democracy Project, a super PAC affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, poured $350,000 into Samuels' bid that year in a last-minute push to defeat Omar.

But this year, the PAC has largely steered clear of investing into Omar’s race – unlike in other recent primaries.

The group targeted Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. and Cori Bush, D-Mo., for their public positions against Israel’s government and actions in Gaza after spending at least $14.5 million and almost $9 million in their respective races. Both lost to more moderate challengers, and progressives have criticized the heavy role outside spending played in both Bowman and Bush’s losses.

While also a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza, Omar was on significantly different footing compared to her progressive colleagues, who were also dogged by their own scandals. Bowman infamously pulled a fire alarm during a high-stakes vote to avert a government shutdown last year, and Bush is currently under federal investigation over the use of campaign funds for her personal security.

Heading into Tuesday's race, the Minnesota Democratic lawmaker boasted a significant fundraising advantage over Samuels. Omar’s campaign spent $2.6 million on ads compared to Samuel’s campaign which spent just $32,000, according to AdImpact.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ilhan Omar wins primary after 'Squad' sees major losses