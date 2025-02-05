Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is trouncing Elon Musk for a pretty embarrassing mistake.

The progressive lawmaker was front and center Tuesday in footage that seemed to show her giving a seminar for Somali immigrants on how to respond to questions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which Musk shared Tuesday on X while condemning her actions as a crime.

“She is breaking the law,” Musk wrote of the video. “Literally. Outright.”

However, the South African billionaire failed to realize that offering such advice is legal — and that the footage he shared with his 216 million followers was misleadingly edited, according to Omar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey Elon,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote Tuesday while quoting Musk’s viral post. “Every single person in this country deserves to know their rights. That’s legal. Maybe you should brush up on our laws given the fact you’re breaking them to steal American’s sensitive data.”

“PS,” she continued. “This video is manipulated, and I wasn’t even at the event shown.”

Elon Musk not only failed to realize that the video showed nothing illegal, but that it was altered. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Musk, who spent a quarter-billion dollars reinstalling President Donald Trump in the White House, is now dismantling federal agencies under his unofficial Department of Government Efficiency.

He received the new title of “special government employee” on Tuesday, when multiple news outlets also reported that a DOGE employee had gained access to the Treasury Department’s payment system.

While Musk’s acolytes predictably attacked Omar as a “terrorist” in the wake of his post, others torched the right-wing tech mogul on his own social media platform — with one user noting: “That is rich coming from you when the president is [a] 34 times convicted felon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am begging Elon Musk to use Google before spreading lies to his millions of followers,” wrote Reason reporter Billy Binion on X. “Once again: it is not a crime to remind people of their basic rights—which, yes, even undocumented immigrants are entitled to.”

what is his obsession with calling everything illegal now while being the one committing so many crimes 😭 — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) February 4, 2025

Elon Musk complains a lot about fake news. Like, a lot. And yet he relentlessly spreads it. You do not get to complain about media integrity if you are not willing to hold yourself to the same standard. Deeply unserious. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) February 4, 2025

law enforcement: you have the right to remain silent



elon musk: they're breaking the law! — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 4, 2025

Elon Musk is what happens when a guy with all the money and intellectual capacity in the world spends too much time rotting his brain on social media. It’s like watching a star athlete with endless talent piss his career away due to off the field distractions. — Dan Goldstein (@dangoldss) February 4, 2025

Providing general legal information or resources to undocumented immigrants is typically considered lawful, especially when aimed at informing individuals of their rights under the law. It’s important to distinguish between offering legal guidance and actively facilitating the… — Jason (@devlij1) February 4, 2025

Related...