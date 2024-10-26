Ilia Topuria knocks out Max Holloway to retain featherweight title at UFC 308

Ilia Topuria got up and running as featherweight champion at UFC 308, with a history-making knockout of Max Holloway.

After two tense, closely-fought rounds, Topuria hurt Holloway with a right cross in the third frame, before dropping the former champion with a left hook.

Topuria, 27, then poured on ground and pound to force a stoppage, becoming the first fighter to knock out the Hawaiian, 32.

With that, Topuria built on his title win from February, when he knocked out long-reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Saturday’s result in Abu Dhabi also kept Topuria unbeaten, as the Spanish-Georgian moved to 16-0.

“Wow, I don’t know what to say to be honest,” Topuria said in the Octagon after his win. “To beat a legend like Max Holloway...

“He inspired me so much in my career, he’s been a great example for the next generation. I hope I’m gonna be a small portion of the example he’s been to me, for the next generation.

“I caught him with many punches, but exactly with that right hand, I felt it. I just saw it in his face. He started stepping back, and you don’t see that often in Max Holloway.

“My brother told me from the corner: ‘Keep pushing.’ And finally I get the knockout.”

Volkanovski then entered the cage, where he and Topuria showed mutual respect, before the latter vowed to offer the Australian a rematch.

“We’re gonna do it again, you deserve that,” Topuria told Volkanovski, 35, while also acknowledging rising contender Diego Lopes, who was at ringside.

In the co-main event of UFC 308, Khamzat Chimaev also stayed unbeaten, submitting ex-champ Robert Whittaker in the first round of their middleweight clash.