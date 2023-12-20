Ilkeston: Murder arrest for woman after man dies at house

The man was found injured at a property in Stamford Street

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a house in Derbyshire.

Police said they found the injured man, in his 40s, following a "serious assault" at an address in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 16:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Despite receiving treatment at the scene, he was pronounced dead at the property, the force said.

A woman in her 40s has since been arrested and remains in police custody.

Detectives said the death appeared to be related to an isolated, domestic incident that occurred within the property.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force.

