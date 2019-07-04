'I'll Make the First Order': McConnell Urges Nike to Reverse Decision on Betsy Ross Flag Shoes

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on July 2 urged Nike to reverse its decision to pull sneakers bearing the Betsy Ross flag – an early iteration of the US flag – after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick said the flag was offensive.

The new Air Max 1 USA shoes were designed to mark the Fourth of July and were embroidered with the flag, which includes 13 stars in a circle representing the original Thirteen Colonies of the US. According to the New York Times, Kaepernick privately expressed concern to Nike that the flag “had been co-opted by groups espousing racist ideologies,” prompting Nike to recall the shoe from stores.

“If we’re in a political environment where the American flag has become controversial to Americans, I think we’ve got a problem,” McConnell said. “I hope Nike either releases these shoes or some other shoemaker picks up the flag, puts it on a pair of shoes and starts selling it. I’ll make the first order.”

The Kentucky senator made the comments at the end of a University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment event in Lexington celebrating hemp production. Credit: University of Kentucky via Storyful