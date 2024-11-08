Ill. Judge Was Found Fatally Shot Outside Home. Now, His Wife Is Charged with Murder

Judge Michael J. Valentine was remembered in his obituary as a "good and fair judge, who helped many he served"

Meridith Funeral Home; Illinois State Police Michael J. Valentine; Megan S. Valentine

After an Illinois judge was found fatally shot outside his home, authorities have charged his wife with murder.

Megan S. Valentine, 44, was arrested on multiple criminal charges including first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, Illinois State Police said in a press release shared on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The charges are related to the death of her husband, Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Valentine, according to police.

Megan is accused of fatally shooting Michael, who was found dead outside his Albion, Ill., home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 5, police said. An Edwards County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m. made the discovery.

“On November 7, 2024, after a thorough investigation, ISP agents presented their case to the Illinois State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor’s Office and the above-listed charges were filed,” police said in the release. Further information on the fatal shooting has not been shared by authorities.

According to police, Megan is being held at the White County Jail. It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Second Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Melissa Morgan remembered the late judge in a statement shared with WEHT, calling his death “tragic.”

“Judge Valentine was a distinguished jurist who was determined in the pursuit of justice and his compassion and conduct earned him the confidence and respect of the people who appeared before him,” the statement read, in part, per the outlet.

“He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” Morgan added.

An obituary for Michael states he formerly served as State’s Attorney in Edwards County before being elected Circuit Judge for the same county. Michael was remembered as a “good and fair judge, who helped many he served,” as well as a “loving son and father,” per the obituary. He is survived by his parents, two children and other loved ones.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.