From illegal immigrant to hero: Malian 'Spiderman' hailed for rescuing child

IN THE PAPERS - Monday, May 28: For once, the sports pages are kind, urging the public to go easy on Loris Karius, the unfortunate Liverpool goalkeeper who cost his side the Champions League final. Also, we look at elections in Colombia and post-election chaos in Italy. The German press rejoices after an anti-Merkel march led by the far-right AfD party is dwarfed by a counter-protest. Finally, an undocumented Malian man becomes a French hero after scaling a building to save a child.