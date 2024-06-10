Illegal street trader fined for second time this year

A street trader fined for illegally selling food out of a van was prosecuted again for doing the same thing days after his case was heard in court.

Ozgur Kayaoglu, 49, was ordered to pay a total of £6,380 on 31 May after he was caught selling food in a layby off Marcham Road, near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, five times between 23 January and 2 April.

On 12 January, Oxford magistrates had found him guilty in his absence of illegally trading in the same place six times between 19 September and 2 December 2023.

That time, they ordered him to pay a total of £9,087.

Vale of White Horse Council licensing officers spotted Kayaoglu, of Thornford Drive, Swindon, selling food out of a VW Crafter van.

Earlier this year the authority said he was “aggressive and intimidating” to officers.

Of the penalties he was told to pay for the most recent offences, he will pay £800 for each of the five instances of illegal street trading, a £1,600 victim surcharge and costs of £780.

