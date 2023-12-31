Illingworth: Bomb squad destroys 'suspicious object'

Bomb disposal experts have destroyed a "suspicious object" discovered in a West Yorkshire village.

Some residents in Illingworth, near Halifax, were asked to evacuate to a sports club on Saturday after the object was found during a police raid on a house in Keighley Road.

Police said a cordon had been lifted following the "controlled destruction" of the object on Saturday evening.

The BBC has asked West Yorkshire Police to provide details about the object.

The object was found as police conducted forensic searches as part of an investigation into firearms offences, the force said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who is still away from their home is free to return. Officers again thank residents for their understanding and patience while this operation was carried out and apologise for any disruption it may have caused."

The cordon meant road closures on Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road.

Two people arrested at two addresses on suspicion of firearms offences remained in custody, police said.

