Illinois Gov. Bars Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioters From State Jobs

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has directed his state’s hiring authority to prohibit the employment of anyone who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, saying their “infamous and disgraceful conduct” violates the state’s personnel code.

In a letter sent Thursday to the director of Illinois’ Department of Central Management Services, whose staff manages the state’s administrative functions, the Democratic governor took aim at those recently pardoned by President Donald Trump.

“No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government,” Pritzker told Director Raven A. DeVaughn in the letter obtained by HuffPost and first reported by NBC News.

Pointing to the state’s Personnel Code, the governor said CMS is required to reject candidates for state employment “who have engaged in infamous or disgraceful conduct.”

Having participated in the insurrection should amount to such behavior and be considered “as infamous and disgraceful conduct that is antithetical to the mission of the State,” he said.

“I am committed to building a Stateworkforce that upholds our shared values and delivers results for the people of Illinois. Our State workforce must reflect the values of Illinois and demonstrate honesty, integrity, and loyalty to serving the taxpayers,” he said.

Pritzker has been an outspoken critic of Trump and on Thursday called him “unfit to lead” while criticizing his handling of the fatal air crash in Washington this week.

Trump has alleged, without offering any supporting evidence, that the crash could have been related to the hiring of diverse candidates.

