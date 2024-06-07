Illinois Mom Is Killed by Ex-Husband in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Their 3 Children Without Parents

Amy Moore, a second grade teacher at Grove Elementary School in Illinois, was killed by her ex-husband Matthew Moore on May 29

Thomas Burns/GoFundMe Amy Moore, 46, was killed by her ex-husband on May 29

An Illinois second-grade teacher and her ex-husband were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide that took place in her home in Normal, Ill., on May 29.

According to a Normal Police Department’s news release, preliminary evidence shows that Matthew Moore, 46, illegally entered the home of Amy Moore, 46 in the early morning. Moore “confronted the victim and shot [her] multiple times” before he “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the release states.

Following the murder-suicide, WGLT, Illinois' local NPR network, reported that the incident left the former couple's three sons — ages 12, 11 and 7 — without parents and that Thomas Burns, Amy Moore’s older brother, started a GoFundMe fundraiser on May 31 to help support the children.



As of June 7, the fundraiser is currently close to its $400,000 goal.



“That response is such a testament to Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding areas,” Burns told WGLT on June 2. “It’s just really unbelievable. I don’t think you’d get this anywhere else.”

Burns also told WGLT that Amy Moore was “essentially a single mother at the end of her life, working full time, living paycheck to paycheck.”

WGLT previously reported on May 30 that Amy and Matthew had gotten divorced. The outlet reported that the paperwork for the divorce included orders of protection Amy had filed against Matthew.

“There were many red flags, many phone calls, many trips to lawyers to try and address this," Burns told WGLT. "I think for sure the entire system let her down. This is something that, with the number of incidents we’ve had over the years, they should’ve never been in the same room at the same time, ever. It should have been impossible for that to happen.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

