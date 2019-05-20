Illinois DE Roundtree suffers severe spinal injury

Illinois defensive end Bobby Roundtree underwent surgery Sunday after suffering a severe spinal injury Saturday near his home in Largo, Fla.

Roundtree, a junior, had 12.5 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks, last season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from the league's media.

"Bobby Roundtree is exactly what you want in a student-athlete," Illini head coach Lovie Smith said in a statement released by the school.

"He is a hard worker, dependable, a dedicated student and a leader. This is devastating to his teammates, the entire Fighting Illini family and his family and friends. We will give Bobby all the support possible as he battles through his recovery. Please keep Bobby and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Smith was one of several Illini coaches who were at the hospital this weekend to support Roundtree, who underwent surgery at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla.

Roundtree has started 20 of 24 games in two seasons with the Illini, making 116 tackles, including 16.5 for loss and 11.5 sacks. He also has forced two fumbles and broken up 10 passes.

