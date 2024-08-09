Illinois sheriff, whose deputy was charged in Sonya Massey shooting, to quit

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - An Illinois sheriff whose deputy was fired, arrested and charged in July in the fatal shooting of a Black woman, said on Friday that he will retire at month-end.

"It has become clear that the current political climate has made it nearly impossible for me to continue effectively in my role," Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said in a statement.

His deputy, Sean Grayson, 30, fired three shots, striking Sonya Massey, 36, once in the face during a call for help at her home. Grayson pleaded not guilty to murder in July.

Massey, a mother of two teenagers, had called police about a suspected intruder in her Springfield home, according to Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing the family.

Her death was the latest in a running list of high-profile police killings of Black people, including George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Roger Fortson, who Crump has represented.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker had called on Campbell to resign.

