Illinois Supreme Court overturns Jussie Smollett conviction for alleged hoax

The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned a conviction against actor Jussie Smollett, who prosecutors accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in 2019 in Chicago.

Smollett, who is black and gay, was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct in 2021.

He had claimed two men targeted him in a hate-crime, yelling racial slurs and putting a noose around his neck while he was walking down the street near his apartment.

Two men testified that the Empire television show star paid them $3,500 (£2,700) to stage the attack.

Stay with us for further details on this developing story.