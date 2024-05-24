Illness causes Butlin's to close to day visitors

One of the largest holiday parks in the UK has closed to day visitors for the bank holiday weekend because of sickness.

Butlin's, in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, said it was acting "as a precautionary measure following a very small number of sickness cases".

The company said it was a "difficult decision" but has not yet elaborated on the type of illness or number of people affected.

A Butlin's spokesperson said: "In line with our strict hygiene and cleaning standards we have introduced a number of enhanced service measures."

All day guests booked in to the resort have been informed, the company spokesperson said.

The site is still open for people who have booked accommodation.

The spokesperson added: "It’s very small numbers affected and, alongside other precautionary measures we put in place for all peak school holiday breaks, we’ve closed to day visitors for the weekend."

