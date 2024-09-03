Ilona Maher Casually Avoids Nip-Slip in Hilarious BTS Video of Her “SI Swimsuit Shoot: '”Don't Worry About It'

Maher had the most epic reaction to her hand bra moment on the set of her shoot

Ilona Maher/Instagram (2) Ilona Maher avoids nip-slip on the set of her "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" cover shoot

Ilona Maher continues to prove why she's the most relatable — and lovable — person on the Internet.

When the rugby player and viral TikTok sensation made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut on Aug. 28, she rocked very risky bathing suits with her signature confidence. She also narrowly avoided some wardrobe malfunctions.

On Sept. 3, Maher posted a behind-the-scenes clip of her greeting crew members while wearing a black one-piece with a neckline so low it exposed one side of her chest.

Like a pro though, she held onto her chest while introducing herself to the crowd without suffering from what could’ve easily been a nip-slip.

Maher didn’t make the situation awkward, but rather handled it with style and her signature humor.

“Welcome, please come in. I got a tit out, don't worry about it,” she joked while extending one arm out for a handshake while using her other to cover her chest.

She captioned the video with, “How I prefer to greet people.”

Her fans resonated with the candid moment too. “This is how breastfeeding moms greet people,” one joked in the comments of her Instagram post. “Sometimes you just gotta hold on to what matters!!” another added.

Maher’s first SI Swimsuit cover dropped following the 2024 Olympics, where Team USA took home bronze in the rugby sevens against Australia. The magazine’s editor-in-chief MJ Day called it "a shift in the narrative."

In an interview with the outlet, Maher — who’s an outspoken advocate for women in sports and continues to push back against stereotypes of female athletes — opened up about what the moment meant for her.

“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever," Maher said. "But I never felt that way. But I don't think you're going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it's not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

