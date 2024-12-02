Ilona Maher signs in United Kingdom

Latest Stories
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Shares Rare Selfie While Playing Golf in Florida
The former couple also share daughter Becca, 31
- FTW Outdoors
NFL fans were furious after Texans LB Aziz Al-Shaair's dangerous cheap shot on Trevor Lawrence
In recent years, the NFL has worked to legislate dirty hits out the game. Quarterbacks are protected from virtually all unnecessary contact. But there are times when players disregard those rules, and the resulting scene turns ugly. That's exactly what happened with…
- People
Josh Allen’s Ex Claims She Was Hacked After Posting About ‘Brain Dead' Athlete Following Hailee Steinfeld Engagement
Allen announced his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld on Friday, Nov. 29
- The Hockey News
Canada Releases World Junior Camp Roster: Reaction, Snubs, Bubble Players
Canada's 2025 world juniors squad announced the 32 players attending its training camp in Ottawa. Tony Ferrari looks at some roster battles, who will likely make it and the snubs.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Coach Provides Brutal Update About Star
Bruins coach Joe Sacco provided a less-than-ideal update about a key defender.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Should Swing Trade For Maple Leafs Forward
The Flyers should consider taking a chance on this Maple Leafs forward.
- PA Media: Sport
F1 drivers told to mind their own business and focus on racing by FIA president
Ben Sulayem has responded to criticism from a number of drivers.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
New Oilers Forward Adapting To McDavid
It's not easy to play with Connor McDavid, but the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers has figured it out.
- Bears Wire
Bears WR DJ Moore sounds off on Matt Eberflus firing
Bears receiver DJ Moore shared his thoughts on Matt Eberflus' firing on Monday.
- The Wrap
Tom Brady is Wasting Fox Sports’ $375 Million, Columnist Says
New York Post's Phil Mushnick says Brady 'likely won't get better" The post Tom Brady is Wasting Fox Sports’ $375 Million, Columnist Says appeared first on TheWrap.
- People
Tom Brady Posts Shirtless Thirst Trap from Fishing Trip After Spending His Thanksgiving in the Broadcast Booth
Brady said he had "goosebumps" from calling his first NFL game on Thanksgiving Day
- FTW Outdoors
Why Travis Kelce is getting blamed for stealing Justin Tucker's mojo
Justin Tucker has been superhuman as a kicker for the Baltimore Ravens for years, hitting field goals from all kinds of distances and in clutch situations. But let's go back to that moment before the Kansas City Chiefs' eventual win over the Ravens in the AFC title
- Entertainment Weekly
“Survivor 47” star Kyle Ostwald reveals current status with Sue
The fourth jury member also describes the "emotional overload" of being voted out
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
“J.T. Miller” Chant Breaks Out At WWE Survivor Series
The Canucks forward lights up Rogers Arena even when he isn’t playing.
- USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Re-rank 1-134: Texas surges while Ohio State falls in college football ranking
The results from Week 14 in college football causes some major changes to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-134 with Texas rising and Ohio State falling.
- The Canadian Press
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could have new blindside protector when he faces Chargers on Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have a new blindside protector when he faces the Chargers on Sunday night.
- The Canadian Press
Max Verstappen says he 'lost all respect' for George Russell after penalty in F1 qualifying
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said Sunday he “lost all respect” for Mercedes driver George Russell after an incident between them in qualifying cost him pole position on the grid for the Qatar Grand Prix.
- United Press International
Formula 1 star Sergio Perez expected to leave Red Bull
Mexican Formula 1 star Sergio Perez, one of the top drivers in the sport over the last five years, is expected to part with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the end of this season.
- USA TODAY Sports
Eight fantasy football players to add before Week 14 to aid your postseason push
There is only one week left in the fantasy football regular season. Here are eight potential players on the waiver wire to add for your playoff push.
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Might the Flames Chase a Top-Six Center From the Senators?
The Flames are looking for a young, non-rental top-six center. The Ottawa Senators have one potentially available.