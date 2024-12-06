I'm A Celeb's Barry McGuigan in tears over daughter Danika's death

The boxer and I'm A Celebrity campmate told Good Morning Britain it was "impossible" to get over the death of his daughter, Danika.

What did you miss?

I'm A Celebrity's Barry McGuigan has broken down in tears as he said it was "impossible" to get over the death of his daughter, Danika.

The boxer had spoken about Danika dying in 2019 just five weeks after being diagnosed with bowel cancer while he was on the ITV1 show. After his exit, he spoke to Good Morning Britain, breaking down in tears again on Friday as he talked about his grief.

McGuigan said that he would never get over the loss. He added: "When you love somebody as much as I loved her, it's almost impossible".

What, how, and why?

'I'm getting better as time goes on'@RobbieRinder and @kategarraway spoke to the latest I'm a Celebrity evictee Barry McGuigan about his late daughter Danika and how admirable he is to share his experience with grief. pic.twitter.com/mbguY1Ubc7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 6, 2024

Barry McGuigan moved Good Morning Britain viewers in an emotional interview as he tearfully spoke about the death of his daughter, Danika.

The I'm A Celebrity contestant had cried in the jungle as he opened up on Danika's death aged 33 from bowel cancer and was in tears again as he spoke to the ITV1 breakfast news show after his exit from camp.

As Rob Rinder and Kate Garraway asked him about sharing his grief with his campmates, McGuigan began to cry. He said: "It's the most devastating thing that's ever happened to me. Losing my daughter five years ago was dreadful. I'll never recover from it, me and my wife, but I'm getting better as time goes on. I used to not be able to talk about it at all. I know it's important that I do chat about it and I know she's there somewhere."

Read more: I'm A Celebrity

He continued: "It's just, her life was so sad and it all happened at the most important time in her life when things were looking great, and she got cancer and she died. Sandy and I, my wife, have never really recovered from it, I don't think we ever will. But time teaches us how to deal with it and Danny (Jones) has had similar issues in his life."

Danika died in 2019 just five weeks after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. As a child, she had been treated for leukaemia which she had recovered from, and had gone on to work as an actor.

Asked whether being in the jungle had made grief easier to talk about, McGuigan agreed: "All you can do is talk, between the trials and the competitions and the challenges, all you can do is talk. It was Jane Moore who said, oh, who's that lovely child? It was a tattoo I got on my arm after Danika passed. That was all I needed..."

Barry McGuigan took part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV)

McGuigan was in tears again as he said: "I find I choke up every time I talk about her and people say, oh, get over it, but when you love somebody as much as I loved her it's almost impossible. So I try my best and I know in time it'll get better, but her passing and how terribly sad it was and how terribly painful it was, it's just hard to cope with."

One viewer commented on X: "My heart is breaking for Barry god bless him lovely Man and so brave to keeping talking through his grief!"

Somneone else added: "Barry McGuigan, keep talking and crying for your beloved lost daughter to Cancer. Time and Talk are great healers Xxxxx"

Another person wrote: "Seeing Barry McGuigan talking about grief and share his vulnerability on @ITVGMBritain sitting here wondering why the hell he didn’t win @imacelebrity Top bloke."

What did Barry McGuigan say after leaving I'm A Celebrity?

Barry McGuigan has been voted out of I'm A Celebrity. (Shutterstock/ITV)

McGuigan and Maura Higgins both left the jungle on Thursday night in a double eviction, with the boxer admitting he was disappointed to miss out on the celebrity cyclone challenge.

After his exit, hosts Ant and Dec asked McGuigan about his special bond with McFly star Danny Jones in camp.

He said: ""It makes me feel great. All my kids are the same age as him. He takes the p*** out of me. I don't mind that. I enjoy that. I think he's going to be the king. He's a great fella. We have a lot in common. My dad was a musician. Love his creativity. My dad was a musician. It was a great fun."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.