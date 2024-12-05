I'm a Celebrity's biggest rows in 2024 from Tulisa to Dean McCullough

These are the biggest arguments from this year's I'm a Celebrity, involving Tulisa, Ant McPartlin, Dean McCullough and Jane Moore.

I'm A Celebrity's campmates started out as the best of friends this year, but even in a relatively friendly year in the jungle, the lack of food and tough trials have started to get to people.

Tempers have begun to fray on the ITV1 show, with spats between the stars about performance in trials and division of chores.

Meanwhile, away from the jungle cameras Tulisa Contostavlos has hinted all might not be so harmonious in camp as it appears, while viewers have complained about some controversial jokes from hosts Ant and Dec.

These are the biggest on and off-camera rows of I'm A Celebrity 2024.

Tulisa's 'pally pally for cameras' comments

Tulisa Contostavlos sparked some speculation about her campmates in an interview after leaving. (ITV screengrab)

Tulisa Contostavlos' jungle exit came as a shock to her fans as she was third to be voted out, and in an interview with Lorraine she suggested all was not as harmonious as it seemed in camp.

As host Lorraine Kelly asked her if her campmates would be "pals for life", she replied: "100%, definitely made some friends for life. But I think the real test starts when you're out, because a lot of people for the cameras were all pally-pally, but will you send those text messages, will you do the four-hour drive? So the test of the friendships begins now, in a week's time."

Since then the N-Dubz singer, who opted out of appearing on the spin-off show and is thought to be travelling home to the UK early, has clarified on Instagram: "What I was trying to say is that everyone in there is way more close with some people than others and when you get out they're going to be friendships that people have that are going to be nurtured, that's all I was trying to say!"

Contostavlos also deleted any Instagram posts related to the show, explaining that she felt "overwhelmed" and the posts had not been how she would have chosen to document things.

She later shut down claims that she had rowed with best friend Michelle McKenna about the posts, writing: "We literally don't have arguments, they don't exist in our world. Only love."

Ant McPartlin and Dean McCullough

Dean McCullough left viewers and his campmates frustrated by quitting trials early, but he might not have expected host Ant McPartlin to join those getting cross at him for saying "I'm a celebrity get me out of here" before winning enough meals for camp.

After being voted out, McCullough said Ant gave him a proper telling off after he quit the bushtucker trial.

He said on Good Morning Britain: "You do actually get used to the tension. What you don't see on TV is that it's so quiet, it's all taken very, very seriously. There's so many rules that you've got to remember and it's tense.

"Over the week, I actually got used to it, but the sand one — I could not have predicted that was going to happen... But I would actually do it again, I would give it a go. Like anything, you just keep doing it, you get used to it.

McCullough added: "When Ant was telling me off for saying 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here', it felt like a proper telling off. I felt like he meant it. I did what I was told and I wanted to win him back around, which I think I did in the end."

Dean McCullough refuses to do chores

The camp chores are always a bone of contention in camp.

McCullough caused a scene when he refused to do his camp chores — and Oti Mabuse declared: "Shots fired!"

Melvin Odoom softly approached the issue when he said his partner wasn't pulling his weight with the water duty. The presenter was diplomatic by saying that Dean is a "good person".

The campmates turned on the radio DJ who then moaned: "I hate doing it. It's an awful job. I don't want to do it anymore. Guys I can't. It's not for me."

Camp leader Danny Jones ordered him to: "Get on with it mate."

However, McCullough protested. Jane Moore declared it was "b******". McCullough hit back: "Look, no beef, no drama, I just hate my job."

Odoom used his cheeky sense of humour to diffuse the tension building in camp. He said at the time: "Listen, your new name is Houdini because you like to disappear!"

Everyone laughed and McCullough confessed his partner in chores is rather "cheeky".

Once McCullough was voted out a few days later, Rev Richard Coles made a catty remark about the radio DJ in Monday's episode which very much amused Ant and Dec. The rev said: "Who's going to not fetch our water now?"

Dec playfully called him "Reverend b****hard."

Dean McCullough woken up by 'wee Tyrone'

McCullough's chore controversy continued as he slept through Moore heading off to collect firewood while he was taking a nap in Jones' bed.

Alan Halsall, better known as Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs, decided to wake him up to help out Moore and gently shook his shoulder, telling him what was going on and asking: "You don't fancy it?".

Halsall thought that was the end of the matter as he went off to help Moore, but McCullough stormed down after him to where he was crouched on the ground gathering wood, standing over him and taking hold of his shoulder as he said: "Listen to me. If you're going to wake me up, you need to give me a minute. It takes me a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again. So you don't need to say to me 'you don't fancy it'. And then don't turn around and walk away. No, you listen to me."

Halsall tried to defuse the situation, telling him: "I didn't say it how you think I meant it but if you took it that way then I apologise."

McCullough still seemed annoyed as Halsall left him to the task, and later in the Bush Telegraph he said: "I opened my eyes and wee Tyrone from Coronation Street is like come on, you need to go down to the bottom of the creek. He didn't even give me a chance to say yes or no because he went, 'you don't fancy it, no' and then ran. He was being a real camp leader. I was like, 'woah woah woah, don't dig me out like that'. I had to say to him, give me a chance. Because of course I fancy it. I went straight down and helped her."

But in his own visit to the Bush Telegraph, Halsall insisted McCullough had taken it the wrong way, saying: "It was just a bit of a joke. If I was asleep and you woke me up, I wouldn't fancy it either."

Halsall's friend and Corrie co-star Andy Whyment, himself a jungle alumnus, told Lorraine: "The bit that got me was when he was in the Bush Telegraph and said, 'I was asleep with wee Tyrone from Coronation Street standing over me'.

"I just thought that was a bit disrespectful, I mean, Alan's a 42-year-old man. The way Dean was speaking to him, I think he was speaking to him like a child. I just thought it was a bit disrespectful."

Barry McGuigan annoyed over contraband

Dean McCullough was very open with his campmates about having brought contraband into camp as he repeatedly offered people cups of tea, but it turned out that Tulisa Contostavlos had also been harbouring a banned store of salt.

The contraband came to light for the whole group when Melvin Odoom completed a task for cupcakes, but was only offered half of the amount he had won as punishment over the banned items.

Melvin: 😄😁…😧😪😭



You didn't think the campmates' would get away with the smuggled contraband lightly did you? #ImACeleb #Teagate pic.twitter.com/YIyIl6WhxL — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2024

As he explained what had happened to camp, Barry McGuigan did not see the funny side and made it clear how unimpressed he was that they had missed out on a much-needed treat.

But after his exit, McCullough insisted he had no regrets, telling Good Morning Britain: "I didn't think it would blow up as much as it did but it was so worth it. You can't beat a good cup of tea in the morning."

Jane Moore hits back over 'sexist' chores

Jane Moore was annoyed to be voted out first, despite her hard work. (ITV)

Jane Moore definitely pulled her weight over the chores while she was in camp, but was unable to contain her frustration when leaders Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones reassigned the tasks.

On being told that she and Tulisa Contostavlos would be in charge of the washing up, she fumed at McGuigan: "Is that because we're women? It seems much like the 1950s!"

After being voted out of the show, Moore explained that she had been exhausted by the heavy lifting involved with carrying the washing up down to the creek and had asked her campmates not to give her that job again, so was cross when she realised they hadn't listened.

Moore was the first celebrity voted out this series and made what seemed to be a cryptic comment as hosts Ant and Dec announced her eviction live on air.

She responded: "Hard work doesn't get rewarded."

Ant and Dec asked her what she had meant in her exit interview and she explained: "People don't notice hard work! I think it's really important. Eventually as more people get voted off it will become more apparent who isn't doing as much."

She added: "I would like the quiet hard workers to win!"

Ofcom complaints

Reverend Richard Coles was a late arrival on I'm a Celebrity. (ITV)

One off-camera row saw Ant and Dec spark fury among viewers with their sense of humour.

The ITV show was hit with a backlash of 70 complaints to Ofcom about Ant and Dec’s references to the Bible and to the Christian faith.

Rev Richard Coles had made a late entry to camp alongside Maura Higgins. While doing the eating trial, Ant and Dec joked: "More tea, vicar?"

One more shocking moment saw Dec joke the trial was "unholy" to which Ant responded "Bum-holey".

They also used references to the Bible and Christian faith to narrate the Rev getting out of bed. Dec said: "It's the start of a new day now, and the first to wake up was Reverend Richard."

"Though the night before there had been darkness and a plague of insects," Ant said. "He did rise again."

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We are assessing the complaints, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

I'm a Celebrity's launch show was watched by 10.6 million consolidated viewers this year, proving popular with 16-34s.

Yahoo reached out to ITV representatives for further comment.