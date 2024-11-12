Corrie's Antony Cotton shares I'm A Celebrity advice that Alan Halsall ignored

The Coronation Street actor gave his co-star some top tips from his time in the jungle, but says the 2024 campmate has 'done the opposite' of what he advised.

Alan Halsall is taking part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2024. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has revealed the I'm A Celebrity top tip he offered co-star Alan Halsall - but said he had ignored it and "done the opposite" of what he advised.

Cotton, who plays Sean Tully in the ITV soap, was a campmate in the 2011 series so had lots of insider information for his co-star Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs - but it seems he hasn't listened to it before flying out to Australia.

Halsall was revealed as part of the 2024 cast on Monday evening along with other stars including Coleen Rooney and Oti Mabuse.

What, how, and why?

Antony Cotton said his Corrie pal had ignored his advice. (Getty Images for BAFTA)

Alan Halsall should have an advantage going into I'm A Celebrity thanks to his Corrie co-stars who have already completed a jungle stay - but his friend Antony Cotton has said he has already ignored invaluable advice.

Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap, said in a video after the cast was announced: "I'm drinking more coffee because I'm going to be missing out for a couple of weeks and I'm drinking more Guinness because I'm going to be missing out for a couple of weeks. But I bought some smaller clothes for when I get out."

But Cotton, who stars alongside him as Sean Tully and took part in 2011's I'm A Celebrity, told Good Morning Britain it was the opposite of what he had advised about preparing for the show.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity

He said: "I said to Alan, you've got to be really careful. He's done the opposite of what I said. I said start to make your portions smaller, start to take things out. No, he's done the opposite, he's had loads of Guinness, he's had loads of coffee. I lost two stone in 24 days (in the jungle).

"Whatever works for him. He's going to have a ball and people are going to love him. Honestly, he'll get on with everybody, because he's the loveliest man."

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast has been unveiled. (ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley, who took part in the 2020 series in Wales, said: "My former son-in-law James Haskell, the rugby player, he was in the jungle a few years ago and he's big. The lack of food, it literally drove him nuts. He was doing really well, people were predicting he'd go a long way, but he freaked out one day, slagged everybody off, he got voted off. Hangry."

Cotton said that he had spoken to Halsall on the phone while he was on the plane to Australia and added: "He wants to play golf and he wants to come home as soon as possible so please everybody vote for him to do every challenge.

"Alan Halsall is the nicest man in the world, I don't know a single person that doesn't love Alan. He's loved by everyone at work. He's got a bit of a dicky knee. It's all rocky terrain, it's all bridges that wobble, but it's such an adventure and I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

Dougie Poynter's advice for Danny Jones

Danny Jones has also had some advice from his bandmate Dougie Poynter. (ITV)

Dougie Poynter has also been dishing out jungle advice to the cast, saying he had told his friend Danny Jones not to get involved in the cooking despite having done well on Celebrity MasterChef.

Speaking to This Morning, Poynter who won I'm A Celebrity in 2011, said that his McFly bandmate would struggle with the eating challenges because he "doesn't cook penis or anus".

He added: "He's not good with conflict. I said stay away from cooking, just do the dunny - then everybody likes you because you clean up the toilet."

Poynter also shared that Jones had told him he had packed "really tight silk boxer shorts so nothing can crawl up my bum".

One of the biggest cast announcements for this year's I'm A Celebrity was confirmation that Coleen Rooney will be going into camp - but Cotton cast doubt on whether she would tell all about Wagatha Christie.

He said: "There'll be some lawyer sat behind some monitor going, 'nope, can't say that'."

The rest of the castmates announced for the ITV series, which starts this weekend, are Tulisa Contostavlos, Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, GK Barry, Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom.

Late arrivals are rumoured to include Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.