I'm A Celebrity fans back Coleen for win after bug crawls into her ear during trial

A medic had to help the star get the critter out

Many fans want to see Coleen Rooney win the show. (ITV)

I'm A Celebrity viewers have said Coleen Rooney deserves to win the show after she kept her cool when a bug got stuck in her ear.

The celeb – who is the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney – has impressed fans of the ITV show with the way she gets stuck into trials and camp life. But she topped it all when she raced through a Bushtucker Trial with a critter in her ear in the latest episode.

Fans have now branded Rooney “a soldier” and “a ninja” for the way she handled it, saying she should be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

In the episode on Wednesday, 4 December, the show's hosts Ant and Dec told the remaining contestants that, unlike previous years, someone would win a Golden Ticket through to the much-loved Cyclone challenge. The campers were told that they would be split into two groups of four to take part in a trial at the Arcade of Agony. There would then be two winners from each group who would go through to the final.

Rooney was powering through the trial when, towards the end, an insect wriggled into her ear. She called out that something was in there but didn’t stop until the task was finished, when a medic appeared to remove the creepy crawly with a syringe.

The medic tried to take the insect out but Rooney indicated that it hadn't budged. But as the man leaned it for a closer look it suddenly crawled out by itself.

Coleen Rooney got a bug in her ear. (ITV screengrab)
Coleen Rooney got a bug in her ear. (ITV screengrab)

“Oh my God! It just jumped out!” Ant exclaimed.

Fans could not believe how calmly Rooney handled the moment, with one posting a message on X calling her “a trooper”.

Another said it was their “worst nightmare”, adding: “Stayed more calm that I would have been Coleen.”

“Coleen is a NINJA - she just stands on business! My winner!” said someone else. Another viewer asked: “How did she stay so calm?!

Somebody else admitted: “OK but I would PASS AWAY give Coleen that ticket to celebrity Cyclone.”

“I need some of Coleen’s laser focus,” said one fan, as another posted: “I sooooo hope Coleen wins this!!”

Medics attend to Coleen Rooney. (ITV screengrab)
A medic attended to Coleen Rooney. (ITV screengrab)

One person wrote on Instagram: “Coleen is great. No fuss no drama, just gets on with it.” “Coleen for the win!!” declared someone else.

She was also called "an inspiration" by a fan on Instagram, and one person penned: "She is so amazing this woman! She should be the Queen of the jungle!"

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly on ITV1 at 9pm, and streams on ITVX.

