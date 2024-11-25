I'm A Celeb's Dean McCullough branded 'disrespectful' over 'wee Tyrone' comment

Former campmate Andy Whyment was not happy about the BBC radio presenter's attitude towards his Coronation Street co-star Alan Halsall.

What did you miss?

Andy Whyment has waded in to the Alan Halsall and Dean McCullough I'm A Celebrity row, calling McCullough "disrespectful" for labelling Halsall "wee Tyrone from Coronation Street".

The campmates were involved in a tense argument over the weekend as McCullough became angry at Halsall for waking him up to complete his jungle chores.

But Corrie star Whyment, who took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2019 as well as 2023's all star series, was unimpressed by comments McCullough later made to camera about Halsall.

What, how, and why?

Andy Whyment took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019. (ITV)

A week into I'm A Celebrity, the campmates have started to get a little irritable with each other as a row kicked off over Alan Halsall waking Dean McCullough to ask him to collect fire wood with Jane Moore.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ had been assigned the chore with Moore, but was asleep when it was time to gather more wood - and was not happy that Coronation Street Tyrone Dobbs actor Halsall came to wake him up.

However, speaking to Lorraine on Monday, his friend and co-star Andy Whyment who was a campmate in 2019 and also took part in the 2023 all stars series was more annoyed about what McCullough had to say about him after the argument when he visited the Bush Telegraph to explain what had happened.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity

Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland alongside Halsall in the ITV soap, said: "The bit that got me was when he was in the Bush Telegraph and said, 'I was asleep with wee Tyrone from Coronation Street standing over me'.

"I just thought that was a bit disrespectful, I mean, Alan's a 42-year-old man. The way Dean was speaking to him, I think he was speaking to him like a child. I just thought it was a bit disrespectful."

Halsall has been praised by co-stars including Maureen Lipman and Antony Cotton for being a favourite on the soap set thanks to his consideration for others, and Whyment added: "On the other hand, it gave Alan a chance to show the real great man that he is and hopefully everybody saw that."

What happened between Alan Halsall and Dean McCullough?

Dean McCullough showed his irritation at Alan Halsall after being woken up. (ITV)

So far, the 2024 campmates have mostly been very polite to each other but living in such close quarters seemed to be starting to get to them over the weekend as McCullough became irritable with Halsall.

McCullough and Moore had been assigned the task of collecting fire wood but as Moore set off to get some more logs for the fire, McCullough was asleep in Danny Jones' bed.

Halsall went to gently wake him up, explaining that Moore needed help carrying the logs and only McCullough was allowed to do it. But as Halsall said: "You don't fancy it?" and set off to help Moore himself, things escalated.

Oti Mabuse told McCullough he needed to go and help, and the radio presenter stormed down to where Halsall was crouched on the ground gathering wood, standing over him and taking hold of his shoulder as he said: "Listen to me. If you're going to wake me up, you need to give me a minute. It takes me a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again. So you don't need to say to me 'you don't fancy it'. And then don't turn around and walk away. No, you listen to me."

Alan Halsall tried to defuse the situation. (ITV)

Halsall tried to defuse the situation, telling him: "I didn't say it how you think I meant it but if you took it that way then I apologise."

McCullough still seemed annoyed as Halsall left him to the task, and later in the Bush Telegraph he said: "I opened my eyes and wee Tyrone from Coronation Street is like come on, you need to go down to the bottom of the creek. He didn't even give me a chance to say yes or no because he went, 'you don't fancy it, no' and then ran. He was being a real camp leader. I was like, 'woah woah woah, don't dig me out like that'. I had to say to him, give me a chance. Because of course I fancy it. I went straight down and helped her."

But in his own visit to the Bush Telegraph, Halsall insisted McCullough had taken it the wrong way, saying: "It was just a bit of a joke. If I was asleep and you woke me up, I wouldn't fancy it either."

Lorraine airs on ITV1 at 9am on weekdays.