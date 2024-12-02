I’m A Celebrity’s Ant McPartlin gave Dean McCullough ‘a proper telling off’

The Radio 1 DJ said he tried hard to win Ant McPartlin back around after annoying him by quitting trials early on the ITV show.

Watch: Dean McCullough 'got a proper telling off' from I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin

I'm A Celebrity's Dean McCullough has admitted he got "a proper telling off" from Ant McPartlin for quitting bushtucker trials early.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ became the second celebrity to be voted out of the jungle on Sunday night after frustrating campmates and viewers on his time on the show by giving up trying to win meals for camp during scary challenges. McCullough also addressed the teabag contraband controversy, telling Good Morning Britain that he had no regrets about breaking the rules.

He took on seven trials during his time on the ITV show before being voted out second on Sunday, having left challenges with no stars for camp in earlier episodes by saying "I'm a celebrity get me out of here" to exit the trial early.

Viewers were more surprised to see host Ant McPartlin also becoming annoyed at him for quitting.

Dean McCullough said Ant McPartlin really had got cross with him over quitting I'm A Celebrity trials. (ITV screengrab)

Asked about the seven trials he took part in, McCullough said: "You do actually get used to the tension. What you don't see on TV is that it's so quiet, it's all taken very, very seriously. There's so many rules that you've got to remember and it's tense.

"Over the week, I actually got used to it, but the sand one — I could not have predicted that was going to happen... But I would actually do it again, I would give it a go. Like anything, you just keep doing it, you get used to it.

"When Ant was telling me off for saying 'I'm a celebrity get me out of here', it felt like a proper telling off. I felt like he meant it. I did what I was told and I wanted to win him back around, which I think I did in the end."

Asked by host Susanna Reid whether McPartlin was really annoyed with him, he added: "I believe he was but it worked because it meant that I eventually brought 10 stars home for camp and I got a handshake."

What did Dean McCullough say about the contraband controversy?

Dean McCullough has no regrets over contraband. (ITV)

McCullough was also involved in a contraband controversy by smuggling teabags, a banned item, into camp – but said he had no regrets about having broken the rules despite the rest of the cast being punished for it.

Speaking about the necklace his mum had given him before doing the show, he was asked whether she had also given him the teabags.

He said: "No, Mummy didn't give me the teabags. In fact she said to me, why weren't they Irish teabags? And I said Mum, it was hard enough getting Australian teabags in there without me having to bring them the whole way from Ireland.

"I didn't think it would blow up as much as it did but it was so worth it. You can't beat a good cup of tea in the morning."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.