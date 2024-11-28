I'm A Celebrity viewers annoyed with Dean McCullough over 'water-gate'

Radio star McCullough went off for a shower while his work buddy Melvin Odoom did everything

What did you miss?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans have blasted Dean McCullough for shirking his responsibilities in camp.

The radio presenter has already been given the name Houdini by his campmates, a nod to the way he seems to vanish when there is work to be done. And the tension ramped up in the latest instalment of the ITV show, when he sidled off for a shower as Melvin Odoom did all the heavy lifting.

Viewers were unimpressed, storming that it "wasn't fair".

What, how and why?

Odoom and McCullough were supposed to be collecting water for camp together when they got up in the morning and Odoom quickly got stuck in. But as he lugged the massive buckets of water back and forth, McCullough decided it was time to shower.

“I’m gonna have a scrub and then I’ll do a couple, mate," he said.

Dean McCullough left Melvin Odoom to carry all the water. (ITV screengrab)

However, it took him a while and as Odoom kept going with the job, his fellow campers noticed. McFly star Danny Jones asked the others as Odoom went past: "Is Houdini with him?”

“Houdini does another trick again!” Odoom joked. Loose Women star Jane Moore urged Odoom to leave some of the water for McCullough to carry, telling him: “Come on Melvin, you’ve got to leave some for Dean to do!”

However, former boxing champ Barry McGuigan sniped: "Don't hold your breath!"

What did viewers say?

Viewers were annoyed to see McCullough lathering up when he was meant to be helping. "Honestly I wouldn’t bother getting any water, until he sorts himself out!" one posted on X.

"This really isn't fair on Melvin having to carry buckets of water back and forth on his own Dean is such a joke," remarked somebody else. "I couldn’t just stand in this freezing cold shower and watch as my teammate was lugging this water backwards and forwards," said another.

Fans didn't think it was fair that Melvin Odoom was stuck with all the work. (ITV screengrab)

Someone else wrote: "I see Dean isn't collecting the water... Again! If I was the leader of camp - I would tell Melvin to sit and relax, and tell Dean to get off his a*** and actually tell him to get the water! Dean doesn't like hard work & wants an easy jungle life."

Others joked about the star being calling Houdini. One quipped: "The way they’ve actually started calling Dean 'Houdini' tho Ps. Or is it Hou-DEAN-ie??"

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly on ITV1 at 9pm, and streams on ITVX.