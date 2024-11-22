'Maura Higgins and Rev Richard are better I'm a Celeb signings than Coleen Rooney'

Opinion: Here is what I think of I'm a Celebrity's new campmates as Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles enter the jungle.

Forget Coleen Rooney's reported £1.5m signing, I think Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles' late arrival is one of I'm a Celebrity bosses' best decision in years.

Ant and Dec's brutal jokes about Wagatha Christie and..... Rebekah Vardy just minutes into the 2024 series have been good fun (and we all know Vardy is 100% watching and voting for Rooney to do the Bushtucker trials thanks to her newspaper column).

Yet Higgins and Coles' unexpected pairing is totally genius. Their double act will go down as one of the funniest moments in I'm a Celebrity history. I feel both Higgins and Coles are going to be earning every penny ITV bosses have paid them.

Coleen Rooney is reported to have got £1.5m. (ITV screengrab)

They are staying in Junkyard Jungle — which is separate from main camp where the other 10 stars are sleeping under the stars. At a glimpse it appears to be a hell hole (or as potty-mouthed Higgins put it "s*** camp").

Looks are deceiving: it is actually a "seven star" luxury camp complete with a double bed, a mini fridge, snacks galore and even plush robes. What makes it even more devious is Higgins and Coles must pretend it is absolute hell to the other campmates in order to win a buffet for everyone.

The Love Island star is really enjoying the luxury so much that I fear Ant and Dec might have to drag her out of Jungle Junkyard when the secret mission is over.

Maura and Rev Richard's funniest moments

Warning, if you haven't caught up yet see the video below, your sides will split with laughter.

Poor Melvin Odoom is being showered in revolting offal in the dingo dollar challenge. In the cage above him, he really believes Higgins and Coles are suffering too, perhaps even more than him. "I'm trying to work out who is going through a worse time, you or me?" He says.

Cue Higgins apparently choking back tears. It is a convincing (and cunning) performance.

"Don't cry," Odoom tries to comfort her while he is being drowned in gunge. Yet little does Odoom know it couldn't be further from the truth.

"I'm starving," Higgins cheekily complains — between popping grapes into her mouth. She knows exactly what I'm a Celeb TV bosses are after!

In reality, the smiling pair are sneakily devouring a feast of snacks and drinks while throwing the offal down the chute onto Odoom.

Things go bad to worse for Odoom when five cupcakes are confiscated by Ant and Dec for camp having secret contraband: Dean's teabags and Odoom's salt. Revenge tastes sweet.

Ant and Dec get revenge on main I'm a Celebrity camp. (ITV)

In hilarious scenes, Higgins and Coles confess they don't feel guilty about deceiving the rest of camp — making it even more compelling television. "I never knew evil could be so much fun, thanks to Maura, I now do," the rev says later.

Mischievous Higgins quips: "I taught him well."

Even on their own together, they're are good fun — with Higgins accidentally saying "Jesus Christ" a lot and already joking about sleeping with a vicar when they get into bed together.

I'm a Celebrity's winning idea

Maura Higgins is great fun in I'm a Celebrity's 2024 series. (ITV screengrab)

Equally cheeky Ant and Dec declare the duo are "shameless" for living in luxury while the other celebrities are truly the ones who are roughing it in main camp. Of course, they laugh about it because it's exactly what they do every year when hosting I'm a Celebrity as they stay at a nearby five star hotel.

So even though I'm a Celebrity bosses blew the budget on Rooney this year, their very best idea is larger-than-life characters Higgins and Rev Coles. This year, it looks like they really did leave the best celebs until last.

Higgins and Coles' laugh-out-loud scenes prove either of them could be well on their way to winning the jungle show. It'll be a fight for the crown.