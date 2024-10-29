I'm A Celebrity is getting a spin-off show with Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson

What did you miss?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is welcoming back its spin-off show for the first time in four years, with Sam Thompson and Joel Dommett set to present.

The ITV sister show to the main reality series has been rebranded as I'm A Celebrity Unpacked and on Tuesday Good Morning Britain revealed that it would be hosted by 2023 I'm A Celebrity winner Thompson, 2016 runner-up Dommett, and radio DJ Kemi Rodgers.

Sharing their excitement at heading down under, Thompson said it was "a dream come true" to be back, while Dommett credited the reality series with having started his successful TV career.

What, how, and why?

Joel Dommett is the host of I'm A Celebrity Unpacked. (Redferns)

It's been four years since I'm A Celebrity has aired a TV spin-off show, but this year the hit reality series is bringing back its companion show with Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers hosting.

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked and its new hosts were unveiled on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, where Dommett said it was "the right time to bring it back". Previous spin-off I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp aired from 2002 to 2019, and 2020 featured an online only show called The Daily Drop.

Dommett, who was runner-up in 2016, said: "I feel like this is the show that started my career in a way, 2016 I came second and since then it's grown and grown, and I've kept on working, to my surprise and everyone else's. I did the extra show for three years which I loved, I feel like I learned everything there."

Read more: I'm A Celebrity

Masked Singer host Dommett had helped to present Extra Camp from 2017 until its end in 2019.

He added: "It stopped for a couple of years and it feels like the right time to bring it back, it feels like there's a real thirst for it. We're mixing it up, we're changing it a lot. Obviously, we're changing the name which is great and we're going to have Ant and Dec on every day talking through lots of stuff, we're going to have the campmates coming straight to us for big interviews. We're going to really divulge everything about the show, really get into the nitty gritty of everything.

"I don't know if you can tell - I love I'm A Celebrity, I love it."

Can you read these poker faces?@imacelebrity is launching a brand new companion show and we can reveal the hosts will be @joeldommett with @SamThompsonUK & @KemiRodgers.



But will they give away who this year's campmates are!? pic.twitter.com/JnUp6stSeO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 29, 2024

He then introduced Thompson and Rodgers as his support presenters, with reigning King of the Jungle Thompson sharing his excitement at getting to be back working on his favourite show.

The former Made In Chelsea star said: "I remember doing Extra Camp years ago, when it was called Extra Camp, and being in the canopy in that set and it is like a movie set up there, it's one of the most amazing things, it's like being in a dream.

"Being able to be there again - being a part of the show and then being on the other side of it is like a dream come true. I'm not joking, it is the best show on TV by an absolute mile."

Dommett agreed: "We feel really privileged to be there, it's going to be great."

What else do we know about I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity will return to TV on 17 November. (ITV)

This year's series launch has been confirmed for Sunday, 17 November on ITV1, where we'll get to see the campmates meet each other for the first time.

Of course, Ant and Dec will return as hosts - but who will they be overseeing in the Bushtucker Trials this year?

Rumours have been swirling for months, with hotly tipped contestants said to be preparing to make the flight to Australia including Coleen Rooney, Ally McCoist, Richard Gadd and Tulisa Contostavlos. But asked about the potential line-up on Good Morning Britain, the new spin-off show hosts claimed to know nothing.

Dommett said: "It seems like every show I work on is veiled in secrecy. They don't tell me anything with The Masked Singer, they don't tell me anything with the jungle, it's better that way."

Thompson added of guessing the campmates: "There is nothing better. I literally go on every week and go who are the supposed people going in? It's so cool."

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Tommy Fury, who was expected to be in the jungle this year, has dropped out after getting a better offer instead.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.