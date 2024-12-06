I'm A Celebrity viewers shocked as Maura and Oti reveal weight comments

The stars opened up during a heart to heart in camp

What did you miss?

I'm a Celebrity fans were outraged after Maura Higgins revealed she faces criticism over her weight and that she has been referred to as a “bike”.

The Love Island star opened up during a chat with fellow camper Oti Mabuse on the ITV show, explaining that she sometimes gets romantically linked to people she isn’t dating. She also said she is sometimes told she is overweight, which Mabuse said happened to her too.

Fans were shocked, but posted messages on social media cheering Higgins on after she pointed out there was “so much more” to women than how they looked.

What, how and why?

Maura Higgins reflected on what has been said about her. (Getty)

Higgins told Mabuse as they chatted in camp: “Say if I’m at an after party, there’d be an article the next day saying Maura was cosying up with x,y,z, and when they did articles on my past relationships those people would be in it."

"Realistically, I couldn’t give a s*** about people’s opinions," she said.

She added that she had been called "a bike" and when Mabuse asked what it meant, she replied: "So every man I see, I ride him… I’ve not even been with that many men. I was in a nine year relationship."

The pair then discussed how people commented on their bodies, as former Strictly pro Mabuse shared that people call her overweight.

Maura Higgins opened up in a chat with Oti Mabuse. (ITV)

"I get that I’m fat!" exclaimed Higgins. "And then I get that I’m underweight. It’s just either underweight or fat. It’s never, ‘Oh she looks good’."

Mabuse said: "I used to find it difficult because my weight gain wasn’t actually my fault, it was me getting over a weight problem. It was me actually not starving myself, not being on laxatives, not smoking, being a vegan. It was actually me being healthy for the first time and I really struggled being like, why are people calling me fat?

Read more: I'm A Celebrity

"Actually, this is the healthiest I’ve ever been. I was underweight, I didn’t get my period for months. I didn’t eat, we would dance all day, we would drink but we wouldn’t eat. My ribs were sticking out. And back in those days it was like, ‘Oh, she's amazing, she’s got a nice body’ but I was like, ‘No, but this is me being healthy'."

Oti Mabuse is a dancer, here she is in 2019 with the rest of the Strictly cast. (Getty)

What did viewers say?

Many fans of the show posted messages on social media commenting on the conversation.

"What on Earth!?... Bless them both," said another.

"Oti is beautiful inside & out, I'll bet that none of those 'size zeros' who have called her fat, can move like she can on a dancefloor," said one.

Several applauded Higgins for her comment about women having more to them than looks. “’There's so much more to women than how they look and the size they are’ - Maura 2024,” one posted, as another fan exclaimed: “YES MAURA.”

“WELL SAID MAURA,” said somebody else, as another viewer posted: “’There’s so much more to women than how they look and the size they are.’ Perfectly said Maura.”

“How has this year’s I’m A Celebrity ended up being the most brilliant therapy session???” asked another fan. “I’m obsessed!”

“The conversations on I'm A Celebrity this year have been so open and real it’s been super refreshing,” said someone else, adding that Mabuse and Higgins’ discussion about body image was "so relevant”.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly on ITV1 at 9pm, and streams on ITVX.