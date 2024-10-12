'I'm alive': Martin County residents thankful to survive devastating tornado
Residents of the New Monrovia community in Martin County have begun to pickup the pieces after a devastating tornado tore through their community.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
I can't say I've ever seen a dumpster on a roof like that before.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
