"I'm Bald. I Got Shampoo" ― 17 Of The Worst Gifts People Got This Christmas
Amy Glover
·3 min read
I get it, I get it; it’s the thought that counts, and Christmas isn’t meant to be about presents anyway. But let’s be real here ― some thoughts are bad, and I didn’t spend hours hand-making a pudding just to be given “quality family time” (which is impossible to wrap, anyway).
So, I have to admit I got a certain schadenfreude in reading the terrible gifts people shared in r/AskReddit.
Recently, Reddit user u/Leading_War_5847 asked, What was the ‘...seriously?’ gift you opened this Christmas?” Here are some of our favourite replies:
1) “I keep getting kitchen appliances every year, despite making it very well known I don’t have a square inch of countertop space to spare in my kitchen.”
10) “My mother-in-law is very much a theme giver. My husband gets all things WVU because we’re alumni. My son gets everything saxophone-related because that is what he plays. My daughter gets gifts with cats because she likes cats. I have been dealing with breast cancer for the past year. My birthday and Mother’s Day gifts were breast cancer-related.
I told her to please not do that for Christmas. Well, she didn’t listen. She got me a breast cancer awareness shirt, a Christmas ornament (because nothing screams Christmas like cancer), and a tabletop snow man decorating a Christmas tree with breast cancer ribbons. I was polite and said thank you but inside I wanted to scream ‘are you kidding me!’. I’m not sure if it is all going to Goodwill or the trash.”
ALBERTA BEACH, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an underwater recovery team, with the help of police and firefighters, have found the bodies of a family that were last seen before Christmas on a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle. Police had been looking for Kelly and Laura Pelsma and their eight-year-old son, Dylan, since they were reported missing Christmas Day when they were overdue to attend a function. They hadn't been heard from since Dec. 23, and friends have said they were last seen in the
The congresswoman spoke out in support of Palestinian refugees Monday, saying the meaning of “Christmas and Christ himself" is to defend the "poor and powerless” The post Mike Huckabee Tells AOC to ‘Stick to Bartending’ Instead of Israel-Palestine After ‘Utterly Ignorant’ Christmas Message | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A 34-year-old truck driver from British Columbia has been reported missing after family said he stopped communicating with them shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday.Farah Ali Mohamud works for Reef Trucking Enterprises and drove from Vancouver to Winnipeg to deliver a load on Friday morning, according to his father, Ali Mohamud Ali.The 34-year-old is a father of three young children and moved to Canada from Somalia in 2011, said Ali.Mohamud was supposed to pick up another
Alaska authorities are planning to resume efforts to recover the body of a woman who is believed to have been swept under the ice of a partially frozen river while trying to rescue her dog. The woman, whose identity has not been made public, was walking Saturday along the North Fork Eagle River Trail near…
A staff member at the Restigouche County SPCA says the community's response to a Christmas Day break-in at the animal shelter turned something disheartening into a positive."Seeing the giving nature of people, it's just the roller coaster of emotions is you always wanna hug everybody who's so helpful to you, it almost makes you wanna cry," said staff member Lianna Edwards.On Monday afternoon, the Restigouche County SPCA posted about the incident on Facebook, asking if anyone had a window insert