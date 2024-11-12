Coleen Rooney, GK Barry and Danny Jones in I'm a Celeb 2024 line-up

Coleen Rooney is appearing alongside McFly's Danny Jones and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse in the latest series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Other famous faces set to appear on the ITV reality TV show are former professional boxer Barry McGuigan, content creator GK Barry, and radio and N-Dubz singer Tulisa.

TV presenter Melvin Odoom, Loose Women's Jane Moore and Coronation Street star Alan Halsall will also be on the show.

The ITV programme, which sees celebrities live in a jungle environment in Australia and undertake challenges, will return to screens on Sunday 17 November.

Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney is the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, with the couple sharing four sons.

She hit headlines when the so-called Wagatha Christie case went to court in 2022.

Rooney accused media personality Rebekah Vardy online of leaking private stories about her to the Sun.

She won the subsequent High Court legal case against Vardy, who had sued her for libel, when the judge found the allegation to be "substantially true".

Asked about the biggest misconception she wants to dispel with her time on the programme, she said: “I have been in the public eye for over 20 years now and people take what they want from it.

"I do think people will get a better idea of what kind of person I am.”

Alan Halsall

Known as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, actor Alan Halsall is set to head to the jungle.

The 42-year-old from Salford has appeared on screen for over two decades in the ITV soap, with his character featuring in some of the show's major storylines, including as a victim of domestic abuse.

Halsall said he believed he would be the camp joker, and said it would be nice for people to get to know him rather than his character on Coronation Street.

Melvin Odoom

Melvin Odoom is best known for presenting on BBC Radio 1 with co-hosts Rickie Haywood-Williams and Charlie Hedges.

He previously featured as team captain in BBC Three's comedy panel show Sweat the Small Stuff and presented the The Xtra Factor, which was a companion show for the singing competition The X Factor.

The Londoner and former Kiss FM DJ swapped the mic for dancing shoes when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

When asked what his phobias are, Odoom said: “I really hate insects and creepy crawlies.”

GK Barry

Internet personality GK Barry will be appearing in the latest series of I'm a Celebrity.

The real name of the 25-year-old from Cambridgeshire is Grace Eleanor Keeling and has 3.6m followers on TikTok and more than 60,000 subscribers on YouTube.

She has a podcast called Saving Grace, where she shares stories from her life and interviews celebrities, including comedian Alan Carr and YouTuber Louise Pentland.

“I am terrified of everything,” she said when asked about her phobias.

Barry McGuigan

Finbar Patrick McGuigan, also known as Barry McGuigan, is also heading to Australia for I'm a Celeb.

The former professional boxer from Ireland won the gold medal at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Canada when he was 18.

Following this, he turned professional and rose to fame in the 1980s after winning the British and European featherweight titles in 1983 and becoming the WBA World Featherweight Champion in 1985.

McGuigan said he thought he would be one of the camp “elders”, and someone who will act as a “calmer downer”.

Tulisa

Tula Paulinea Contostavlos, also known as Tulisa, is an English singer who first shot to fame as part of the hip-hop trio N-Dubz in the 2000s.

The Londoner later went solo with hits like Young and Sight of You, and went on to become a judge on The X Factor in 2011 and 2012.

She won a legal battle in 2018 over the role she played in one of the biggest hits of the past decade, Scream And Shout by Will.I.Am and Britney Spears.

Tulisa said the show will be a chance for people to get to know the “real” her, adding: “I am not the person that people perceived me to be.”

Dean McCullough

Dean McCullough will be swapping the radio studio for the jungle as he will appear in the jungle.

The 32-year-old is from Northern Ireland and is the presenter of the BBC Radio 1 Early Breakfast show on weekdays.

“I am terrified of everything - snakes, green flies, being suspended off a cliff - it’s all torturous,” McCullough said.

Jane Moore

Best known as a panellist on ITV's Loose Women, Jane Moore is a broadcaster and columnist for The Sun.

She is also known as an author of romance books, including Perfect Match and Love Is On The Air.

Asked about the biggest misconception she wanted to dispel with her time on the programme, Moore said journalists as a whole can sometimes be misunderstood and she is hoping to have “a good conversation” about that.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse has been on TV screens for many years as a dancer and talent show judge.

She is an eight-time Latin American Champion in South Africa and was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, which she won in 2019 and 2020.

Mabuse left Strictly in 2022 and became a judge on the celebrity figure skating competition Dancing On Ice in the same year.

Mabuse said she is terrified of snakes and, aside from her family, what she would miss the most in the jungle is her make-up.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones is part of the pop-rock boyband McFly, which formed in the early 2000s and included Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd.

In 2013, McFly joined forces with Matt Willis and James Bourne from pop-punk band Busted to form McBusted.

McBusted split in 2015, but both McFly and Busted announced in October a "mega tour" together, co-headlining a series of dates around the UK.

Ahead of the show, Jones said he thought he would be the “silly billy in the corner having a good time”.