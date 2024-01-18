I'm a Celebrity's Sam Thompson reunites with co-star in sweet snap

ITV/Shutterstock

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Sam Thompson reunited with his co-star Marvin Humes, calling him "the best brother" he could ask for.

The Made in Chelsea star was crowned King of the Jungle in the I'm a Celebrity... finale back in December, while Humes was eliminated earlier in the series.

The two stars recently reunited, recording the moment for their Instagram followers.

"Reunited with Deputy Axwell!" Thompson captioned a shot of Humes carrying him piggyback. "The best brother a man could ask for! Missed you like mad sir!!!"

Related: I'm a Celebrity airs awkward flatulence moment

For his part, Humes commented with a sweet message for Thompson, writing: "Love you brother... today was like Christmas Day," adding a red heart emoji.

The reigning King of the Aussie Jungle has kept in touch with many of his co-stars and has recently met up again with I'm a Celebrity... runner-up Tony Bellew at his wife's birthday party.

Earlier this month, Thompson became the new Guinness World Record holder for the most hugs given in 60 seconds, taking to the streets of Shoreham-by-Sea during an episode of This Morning.

ITV

Related: I'm a Celebrity's Fred Sirieix addresses backlash after getting a "telling off" from his mother

The reality TV star was joined by adjudicator Joanne Brent to ensure guidelines were followed. The rules required Thompson make sure "to make contact with everyone's torso — if not, the hug will not count".

The I'm a Celebrity... winner had to repeat the task twice after he broke one of the rules on his first attempt, moving down the line instead of staying in position. After his second try, Thompson finally managed to beat the former record holder by just one hug. Brent confirmed that Sam had hugged 88 people in total, giving out more than 1.46 hugs per second.

Story continues

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

You Might Also Like