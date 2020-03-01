I'm a Celeb's Myles is finally out of intensive care following accident

From Digital Spy

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Myles Stephenson has shared an update on his condition after it was revealed he was involved in an accident while on holiday at a ski resort in Andorra.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (Saturday 29), he said: "After 12 days I've made it out of ICU and onto a general ward! Now time for phsyio in breathing properly and to start walking hopefully by Wednesday!"

This is good news for the Rak-Su singer who has certainly suffered a traumatic fortnight following his snowboarding accident, which left him with broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and internal bleeding.

Last week, he addressed his Instagram followers from a hospital bed, saying: "I was involved in a snowboarding accident I think about a week ago, which resulted in me rupturing my spleen, breaking some ribs and having some internal bleeding. The internal bleeding then resulted in blood situated around my lungs.

"I took a turn for the worst. I couldn't function much... but I'm getting better, day by day. I'm still in intensive care. I've still got a lot of wires stuck to me.



"They put an incision through my rib cage just above my lungs, made a puncture and just over three days or two days it's drained 950ml of blood which is apparently a lot of blood to be sitting around your lungs but we're good.

He wished to thank his fans for their support throughout his time in hospital: "This is a quick message to say thank you to everyone messaging. I've been told everyone's been asking about me. I'm going to get better and just love life man because I came too close to death.

"If I didn't listen to my mum – thank god for listening to her – and going to hospital, who knows what would've happened and that took 12 hours. The moral of the story is always listen to people who know more than you and if you have an instinct, follow it."

