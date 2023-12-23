I'm a Christian Palestinian in Bethlehem. This Christmas, we feel alone and broken.

Every year at Christmas time in Bethlehem, bright lights and colorful decorations adorn the streets and homes in the Christian areas of the city where Jesus was born. Christian communities light trees and people crowd Christmas markets, where their neighbors sell handmade gifts.

As Palestinians, we welcome tourists this time of year, and celebrate with them the re-birth of Jesus and the rebirth of hope. During Ramadan, we do the same. We fast together and then celebrate Eid holidays.

This year, Christmas is canceled. The lights are dark and there are no bustling Christmas markets. Bethlehem feels empty, and we feel broken.

Christian leaders here canceled the celebrations in solidarity with Gaza. We can’t celebrate until our friends and colleagues in Gaza, both Muslim and Christian, are safe and can celebrate Christmas with us.

This Christmas is different. Across the West Bank, we, as Palestinians feel alone as the world watches our brothers and sisters in Gaza face unimaginable suffering. Usually a time when Palestinians, Christian and Muslim, celebrate the birth of Jesus with tourists from all over the world, today we feel like the world is no longer with us. We feel alone in our suffering.

I fled home when Palestinians were shot. No one is immune to the rise of white nationalism.

We worry our children in Bethlehem are next

As a humanitarian aid worker, my work has always given me hope during times of conflict and injustice, and a reason to work for the greater good and to serve the people in greatest need. Since the beginning of this recent violence in Gaza, and while responding to the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe there, that hope has felt very distant.

Instead, I feel a tightness in my chest. Trapped, insecure and without hope. I love my country and I love being a Palestinian. But it seems the longer we hold on to our country, the more we suffer.

We are angry, sad and afraid over what's happening in Gaza.

For years I told my children that they are safe living in Bethlehem. Now they know I’ve been lying to them. They see the Israeli soldiers on their way to school and they watch the news. They see Palestinian children being killed and as much as I want to tell them this couldn’t happen to them, we worry that the West Bank is next, that our children are next.

In war, children suffer most: Israel-Hamas war will leave a generation in trauma. Will the world forget its children?

Since the start of the relentless bombing of Gaza and the violence across the West Bank, my children cry at the sounds of nearby explosions. I hold them tight and tell them where to hide when we hear these sounds.

I think about how families in Gaza have lived with these sounds for more than two months.

Canceling Christmas amid violence in Gaza feels right

As a Palestinian Christian, canceling Christmas celebrations this year feels right. We can’t celebrate while Palestinians in Gaza face so much suffering. My children have asked me to put up the Christmas tree, but I’m torn. How can we celebrate while children in Gaza are being killed? We agreed to put it up because it is tradition, but it won’t bring us joy this year.

I left Gaza for work and can't return. Watching it bleed from afar is a nightmare.

This Christmas, many of us in Bethlehem just want to stay home, spend time with our families and feel safe. I think of Mary and Joseph in search of a safe place and being turned away, time and again.

We can’t turn away from what is happening in the exact same place, at the exact same time of year, to innocent families in Gaza who have no safe place to go.

Ola Musleh

Ola Musleh is a program manager for the international humanitarian organization Catholic Relief Services. She lives in Bethlehem with her husband and two children.

