I'm A Doctor ― You Should Never Eat From Cans With These 5 Signs

Amy Glover / HuffPost

Most of us grew up hearing that dented or chipped cans are no good to eat from, as there’s a higher likelihood that the food’s sterile environment has been ruined.

But being possibly too honest here, my family for one would simply eat them anyway.

According to Dr Karan Rajan, who’s known for dispelling medical myths on TikTok, however, there’s a better way to check when you really have to bin the tin.

“If you have dented cans, here’s what to look for to know if it’s safe,” he began.

What should I keep an eye out for?

You should “look for dents on the side seam” of the tin, the doctor explained.

These are the lines on the can that show where the material has been fused together.

They’re usually hidden by the products’ label “so make sure you peel if off to inspect it carefully,” Dr Rajan advised.

If the dent covers that area of the can, the doctor says we should “throw the can away because it’s likely compromised.”

There’s a higher chance of oxygen, bacteria, and other food-spoiling nasties making their way into the can if its weakest point has been damaged.

A side dent which doesn’t involve the side seam and doesn’t cause a sharp pointy edge is “okay to use,” the doctor shared.

If there’s a sharp edge at the end of your dent, there’s a higher risk a small hole has been created at its point ― meaning the bad stuff has a way in.

Dents which include the top seam of the can (the rim you place your can opener under), dents which make your can look like it’s been crushed, and cans that look like they’re about to explode all mean your tin needs to be thrown away.

What if I’m not sure?

“Not every single dented or damaged can needs to be thrown away,” Dr Rajan says.

“But if you find yourself with a dented can and you’re unsure, if in doubt, throw it out.”

The USDA writes: “If a can containing food has a small dent, but is otherwise in good shape, the food should be safe to eat. Discard deeply dented cans.”

“A deep dent is one that you can lay your finger into. Deep dents often have sharp points,” they add.

“A sharp dent on either the top or side seam can damage the seam and allow bacteria to enter the can. Discard any can with a deep dent on any seam.”

Related...