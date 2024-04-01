'I'm so excited to wake up and be myself': KC-area transgender woman shares journey to self-acceptance
Hazel Krebs is a proud 42-year-old transgender woman. On March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility, she shared her journey with KSHB 41.
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
Cruise ship crashes into a concrete wall on the River Danube in Austria, injuring at least 17 passengers.
President Biden and former President Trump shared starkly different Easter messages Sunday. Biden marked the holy day with a solemn message, while Trump lashed out at political opponents in an all-caps post on Truth Social. Trump went after the prosecutors organizing criminal cases against him, reiterating claims that federal special counsel Jack Smith is “deranged,”…
William DeShazer for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesA burning trailer full of Bibles was left outside an evangelical church in Tennessee on Easter morning, according to local police, with the church’s far-right pastor denouncing it as a “100 percent” deliberate act.Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, police and firefighters responded to a trailer fire at an intersection outside the Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, a city around 20 miles east of Nashville, according to the Wilson County Sher
Religious themes and imagery have been banned from the White House’s annual Easter celebration since 1978
Transgender Day of Visibility has been on March 31 since its inception in 2009. Easter is a different date each year, however.
MONTREAL — Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal. The Burlington Police Department said last week that it had received two separate reports in the past month from residents who discovered the devices on their vehicles. The force says the technology is allegedly being placed there by criminals, and is asking anyone who notices a suspicious device on their vehicle to call police. The warning comes a
Rebel Wilson is calling Sacha Baron Cohen’s decision to release behind-the-scenes footage of their sex scene “an a–hole move,” after never-before-seen video from the set of the 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby” was published Friday by the Daily Mail. “Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me,” the ...
Aniya and Anieca Ogden have not been seen since March 8, police say
The four men accused of a deadly terror attack on Moscow’s Crocus City concert hall last week were quickly identified by Russian authorities as being from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia.
The remains of a two-year-old boy, who went missing in the French Alps in July, have been found near where he disappeared, according to local media reports. Bones, including a skull, were discovered by a walker near Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Saturday. Forensic tests showed they belonged to the boy, known only as Emile, French broadcaster BFMTV said, quoting prosecutors.
DNA evidence has linked two brothers to multiple unsolved rape cases around metro Atlanta in the 1980s, the DeKalb County District Attorney announced this week.
TABER, Alta. — A man who became stuck in a muddy ditch in southern Alberta for two days was rescued after police say his injured dog stayed close by during the ordeal, keeping his master warm and at one point even fighting off coyotes. The Taber Police Service issued a social media post saying they received a complaint about a dog, possibly injured, that was at large north of the community's sugar factory on Thursday morning. Police say they went to check it out and couldn't find the dog, but go
The Israel Defense Forces have admitted killing two Palestinian men and burying their bodies with a bulldozer after Al Jazeera published a video purportedly showing the incident. In a statement to CNN, the IDF said the Israelis killed the men after they approached the IDF’s operational area in central Gaza “in a suspicious manner” and didn’t respond to a warning shot.
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the many-named rapper, producer and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs faced a host of legal issues.
A 20-year-old man described by authorities as an "extremely dangerous and violent criminal" and multiple escapee has been arrested in Mexico after a manhunt, California officials say.
The Missouri politician who trades his expensive suits for a “normal person” outfit when he has a clear track record of opposing workers’ rights. | Opinion
Citing new DNA evidence, a Pennsylvania judge on Thursday overturned the murder convictions of three men known as the “Chester Trio” who have been imprisoned for nearly 25 years for a crime they say they did not commit.
The mother of a 4-year-old Washington state boy has been arrested and charged with murder after the missing boy's body was found along a highway this week.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men in Haiti were hacked to death by a mob who thought they were buying ammunition or guns for gangs that have terrorized the country, police said Saturday. Police confirmed the crowd snatched the men from police custody after they were found with about $20,000 and the equivalent of about $43,000 in Haitian cash in their car, along with two pistols and a box of ammunition. Carrying that amount of cash was considered suspicious, and residents assumed it was a weapons purchase for the gangs.