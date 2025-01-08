I'm A Fitness Expert – These Are The Best Exercises To Do By Age

Everything changes with age, it seems – from your blood pressure and exercise recovery time, to how many times it’s “normal” to get up and pee at night.

And now, Mark Harris, a fitness expert at Mirafit, has told HuffPost UK the best exercises he thinks people of different ages should do.

After all, YouGov data says exercising more is the second-most popular New Year’s resolution in 2025, after saving money.

“For beginners, it can quickly become overwhelming with so many workout routines out there,” Mark said.

“That’s why I’ve highlighted the best exercises for different generations.”

What’s the best exercise for each age group?

Before we list these, remember that any activity is far better than none ― and if you’ve found a sport or workout that suits you, don’t let us discourage you.

With that said, Harris recommended trying the following if you’re not sure where to begin:

1. Teens

Teens should “prioritise workouts that focus on aspects such as strength and endurance ― aiming to build up muscle and improve general fitness and stamina,” Harris says.

That can take the form of football and rugby, which is social and mentally stimulating, or bodyweight workouts like squats (that don’t require costly equipment).

“Over time, teenagers can also incorporate resistance bands into workouts,” Harris adds.

“At this age group, it’s all about establishing a healthy relationship with fitness.”

2. Young adults

Though all fitness goals are great at this age, Mark suggests the focus should remain on improving strength and endurance.

Cardio like running, swimming and cycling can boost your stamina while also strengthening your body, while yoga can help with all-important balance and flexibility.

“I also advise that young adults incorporate strength training into their fitness routines, exercises such as deadlifts and bench presses are useful for improving bone density, toning figures and maintaining a healthy weight,” the expert continued.

3) Middle-aged adults

This is a good time to focus on joint and cardiovascular health as Harris suggested “at this age, it’s all about maintenance and trying to prevent any unnecessary injuries”.

Low-impact cardio, like walking, cycling, and swimming, is easier on joints; yoga and other flexibility routines can prevent muscle stiffness.

“Furthermore, for middle-aged individuals, I suggest involving some sort of strength training exercises in routines,” Harris commented.

“This is essential as it can protect against muscle loss, ensuring the body maintains all the strength it needs to function healthily.”

4. Older adults

The fitness pro said that while exercising is important for all ages, it’s especially vital for older adults, “helping maintain agility, balance and general wellbeing”.

With that said, he thinks routines for older adults can be “lower intensity” and still effective. Their main focus should be on boosting movement ― short walks, water aerobics and yoga are all great options.

“Falls can be catastrophic for people of this age and that’s why it’s vital to take routines slowly, focusing on the form rather than the speed,” Harris said.

Of course, these are just guidelines. If you feel overwhelmed by where to start ― no matter what age you are – you should aim to reach the NHS’ fitness goals (150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of intense workouts) a week if you can.

