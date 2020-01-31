I’m a Football Coach, and I Spend $13,410 a Year on My Beauty Routine

These days it's nearly impossible to know what women are spending on the way they look. Someone with Instagram-flawless contouring might have honed her craft using the finest from the drugstore aisles, and the utterly makeup-free type might be spending thousands on laser treatments and serums. Enter our series What It Costs to Be Me, in which we're asking interesting women for radical transparency.
Next up? Jen Welter, former pro football player and NFL coach, 42, from South Florida. Her grand total? $13,410
For some athletes, a pregame ritual includes a sweaty locker room, superstitions, and carb loading. For Jen Welter, the first woman to coach in the NFL (as a defensive coaching intern for the Arizona Cardinals) and founder of Gridiron Girls football camps, it involves a pedicure. "You need to get your mind right, so I would always study my plays and go get a pedi," she says.
Despite playing women's football for 15 years, then becoming the first female running back in a men's pro football league, Welter knows she's not the first thing that comes to mind when you hear "football player." And she likes it that way. "I decided that I would actually play the character of 'not looking like a football player' up. I started wearing makeup when I played and putting my hair in pigtail braids," says Welter. "I started to love that contradiction between what most people thought a football player looked like and actually being one of the best in the world."
For Welter, a key part of this look was her nails, so much so that she recently teamed up with Orly on a collaboration. A manicured hand also became part of her logo for her all-girl's football camps. "It became my signature," she says. But it doesn't stop there, Welter's routine is heavy on glam, from orange lipstick to regular facials, despite her hectic travel schedule. The one thing she saves on? Mascara. "I've used L'Oréal for years." Below, she breaks down her entire routine.
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
My shower routine: $44
I've used Nexxus Humectress Conditioner ($30) on and off since high school. I absolutely love it. I also use the Therappe Shampoo ($14), and I find it really keeps my hair soft and silky. I used to be really picky about bodywash and lotion, but because I'm in a carry-on-luggage situation most days, I don't always get to make that choice—I can't even tell you how many of the bodywashes and lotions I have lost to TSA. So it's usually just whatever is in the hotel. I don't use a razor because I got laser hair removal a while ago. It just makes everything so much simpler.
My hair appointments and extras: $4,026
I don't do a lot of styling, unless I'm at an event. But I do get Brazilian blowouts regularly—depending on my schedule about every four to six weeks (approximately $300). Most of the time I'm really low-maintenance and throw it in a ponytail. If you ever see it styled, I've had professional help—I love a blow-dry bar. If I do it myself, I love the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo ($26); it smells so good. I spray it on at night if I'm going to be in a rush in the morning.
I color my hair about every four to six weeks as well (approximately $200), or whenever I'm in Boston or Dallas, where I have friends who do my hair. They've done my hair for years, and they always have fun, different ideas to experiment with, and I know that they're going to do it the right way.
My morning skin-care routine: $417
I love skin care, but I need to be coached. I have very good friends who tell me what to use. I literally follow the regimen they give me, and if they change it, then I change it. I love Rhonda Allison products because they're not artificial, there's no coloring, it's all essential oil and plant-derived. The Pumpkin Cleanser ($13), Stem Cell-C serum ($79), Growth Factor gel ($64), and Synergy A Retinol Cream ($125) are some of my absolute favorites.
I also love a gentle cleanser like Fresh's Soy Face Cleanser ($38) or the Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser ($26), and then I'll use a little Mario Badescu Face mist ($12) and the Buffet ($14.80) and Hyaluronic Acid ($7) serums from the Ordinary, and finish with the Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Cream ($39).
My everyday makeup: $190
I'll do pops of color in my makeup because, being muscular, you can sometimes look a little tough, so I love bright lipstick and a little color around my eyes. I always want girls to see that you can be a football player and have your nails on point and love a good eye shadow; it's not an either-or.
I don't go anywhere without my It Cosmetics CC cream ($40), it doesn't matter if it's just day-to-day or I'm coaching. Since it has everything in one—coverage, color-correcting, SPF—it makes my life really easy. Sometimes I'll just add some lipstick and sunglasses, which I think makes you look like a million dollars, even if you've spent about five minutes. When I'm doing a little more, I use Tarte Shape Tape concealer ($27), and I'll set everything with Too Faced Born This Way Powder ($33) or RCMA No Color Setting Powder ($12). Then I'll use my Make Up for Ever Pro Sculpting Face Palette ($45), and finish with my favorite L'Oréal Paris Double Extend Mascara ($9). A great mascara helps everything, and this one is so good, but if I want something a little more expensive I'll use the Milk Makeup Kush Mascara ($24).
My something extra makeup: $125
For a little color, I'll do a lipstick. I used to do reds, but I'm really into orange right now. Urban Decay Comfort Matte Vice Lipstick ($19) in Tilt is the perfect orange shade, and I love how matte it is. I just got this palette from Tarte ($49) that I love—it has a mix of golds and then some blue—I haven't been using anything else right now. Finally, the Urban Decay Eye Primer ($24) and Setting Spray ($33) saves me on a daily basis. They are the only things that keep my makeup from moving.
My nighttime skin-care routine: $326
I have combination skin, and it's a little thicker, so it can handle a lot. I want my face to reflect the age that I feel inside, so I'm pretty big on looking youthful. I always take off my makeup with the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup Balm ($34), and then second-cleanse with one of my cleansers from the morning. Then I'll use either the Rhonda Allison Synergy A retinol cream ($125), Ole Henrikson Retin-Alt Sleeping Créme ($55), or Glow Recipe Watermelon & AHA Glow Sleeping mask ($44), before using the Fresh Black Tea Eye Cream ($68).
My must-have treatments: $8,282
My mom always told me how important skin care is, so I started getting facials in seventh grade. I like to go see Rosa Alonso when I'm in Dallas, or Danielle Moser in Tucson. I alternate microneedling ($300) and microcurrent ($225) depending on how much downtime I have, and I'll do some kind of a peel every month ($189). I have thicker skin, which is great, because in a way it doesn't wrinkle as much, but you need to be refreshed. And thankfully, I learned that at a very young age, and I've been religious about that throughout the years. I also try to get regular facials (about $100) whenever I can, to help me relax and help with congestion.
Reflexology is something I have to do. I'm on my feet so much, and they're your foundation. If your feet are hurting, you're probably not going to be a nice person to be around. No matter where I am, I'll find a reflexology place, and just allow them to take my feet away. I go up to two times a week if I'm in pain, but never less than once a month. It's the best budget beauty treatment you can get (approximately $50).
And then, of course, my nails. I always have them done. Not only is it my thing, but it's also the first impression you make when you shake hands. I usually get gels every two weeks (about $35), but if I'm too hard on them, I'll get them done sooner.
My low-key fitness and wellness: $0
One of the best tips I like to give is that you have to put yourself on your list of things to do. I realized if I was going to be on the road—and giving my time and energy to a lot of different people in a schedule that wasn't consistent—then I needed to find a way to find time for myself. For me, that means, when I'm traveling, I'll go to the hotel gym and do some free wights and cardio, or I'll go for a walk. Now my workouts are focused on functional movements, maintenance, and balance. I don't have to tackle people anymore, so now what I really have to do is make sure that I feel good. Another thing I swear by is acupuncture. My sister is an acupuncturist, and I started seeing her, and I've absolutely seen the benefits. She's the only one I'll go to.
Bella Cacciatore is the beauty associate at Glamour. Follow her on Instagram @bellacacciatore_.
Originally Appeared on Glamour