I'm A GI Surgeon ― This Massage Method Can Help To Relieve Constipation

Constipation is a pretty common issue in the UK, with one in seven adults experiencing the bowel-based burden at any given time.

Women are more likely to experience constipation than men, possibly because our digestive systems are longer (fun!).

Still, knowing you’re not alone during your backed-up time of pain doesn’t necessarily make the condition easier.

So it’s a good thing surgeon, lecturer, and author Dr Karan Rajan has shared a simple massage method that can help to get your BMs back on track.

Why does massage help to relieve constipation and how do I do it?

The doctor began his video by saying that the pendulum method ― swaying your torso as you sit on the porcelain throne ― is a good way to unblock your bowels.

Imagine you’re blowing up a balloon as you attempt to go number two is also a good method, the gastrointestinal surgeon continued.

But he adds that “there’s evidence that abdominal massages in a sweeping clockwise motion can help.”

Dr Rajan advises we “always ensure you’re going from right to left” because this mimics the direction of our intestines.

This stimulates peristalsis, the movement of your guts that helps stool to pass through the system.

The doctor pointed to a 2022 randomised placebo-controlled study which found that “Abdominal massage should be one of the first-line conservative approaches in the management of functional chronic constipation.”

How can I prevent getting backed up in the future?

Eating a fibre-filled diet with lots of fruits and veggies, drinking enough water, exercising, and avoiding booze can all help your toilet routine, the NHS says.

They add that adopting a squat position can make the passage more efficient: “To make it easier to poo, try resting your feet on a low stool while going to the toilet. If possible, raise your knees above your hips,” the health service advises.

Per the NHS, you should see a GP about the condition if you:

are constipated and it’s not getting better with treatment

are regularly constipated

are regularly bloated

have blood in your poo

have lost weight without trying

are constipated and feel tired all the time

are taking medicine that’s causing constipation – such as opioid painkillers

notice sudden changes in how you poo (your bowel habits)

have tummy pain.

